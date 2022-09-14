Optical Illusion: You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Spot The Hidden Sandwich in 3 Seconds

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that help assess the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

The beauty of optical illusions is that optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which isn’t.

Optical illusions help scientists understand the way our brain functions when interacting with a particular image.

Here is one such optical illusion that will put your observation skills to the test.

Dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find The Hidden Sandwich in 3 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Reddit/m83live

You can see it is a kitchen scene and the countertop is made of marble. By the looks, you can make out that preparation is going on for breakfast.

Noticed in the image is a coffee machine top and sandwich maker or a toaster.

But the main item for breakfast is hidden and you need to spot the item as a part of the optical illusion challenge.

You have 3 seconds to spot the hidden sandwich. Time starts now.

3…

2…

Did you spot the hidden sandwich by now?

No?

Only a second left

Look carefully at the image once again.

It will be visible to you.

Oh no, the clock gave up.

We believe some of you have already spotted the hidden sandwich by now.

Those who couldn’t spot the sandwich can scroll below for the solution.

The sandwich is right there in the middle of the picture and it has blended with the marble countertop making it indistinguishable.

But, an eagle-eyed puzzler can easily spot the hidden sandwich in 3 seconds, while for the first timers it can take anywhere from 5 to 9 seconds or more than that.

Check Out These Now:

Optical Illusion: We Bet you Cannot Find the Hidden Cat in 11 Seconds

Optical Illusion: You Are A Champion If You Can Spot the Hidden Leopard In 13 Seconds

Can you Find the Hidden Snake in the Bushes in this Optical Illusion within 11 Seconds?

Find Henry the Hedgehog in this Optical Illusion in 7 Seconds. Can you?