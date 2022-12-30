Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can find the hidden snake in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Netizens love solving new optical illusion challenges, by solving these challenges they can show off their problem-solving skills among friends and peers.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a genius can find a hidden baby chicken among ducks in 15 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion IQ Test - Find the Hidden Snake in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion IQ test is all about finding a snake in the image within 7 seconds.

At first glance, this looks like a scene from a cowboy movie.

You can see a man resting on a chair and a scorpion moving around in the open area.

Apart from these two, there are cactus plants and a deadly snake that is lurking somewhere in the picture.

You need to find the snake within 7 seconds.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a rhino in this image within 6 seconds?

Did You Find the Snake in 7 Seconds?

The snake is hiding somewhere in the picture and individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to find the snake within time.

Have you found the snake?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

You have a few more seconds to find the snake.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s over.

Curious to know where the snake is hiding?

Let’s head over to the solution to find out.

Keep reading.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 51 seconds?

Find the Snake in 7 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be spotted coiling itself on the hanging light that is located a little above the man sitting on the resting chair.