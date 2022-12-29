Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a genius can find a hidden baby chicken among ducks in 15 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The best thing about optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and capture it for a period of time.

It is regarded as one of the most effective ways to develop a person's observational skills and cognitive abilities.

With consistent practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions problems

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Let's do this now with a quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find Baby Chicken among Ducks in 15 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The above-shared image was created by a Hungarian Artist Gergely Dudás a.k.a Dudolf. In this image, you can see a water body scene where ducks are playing around.

Among these ducks is a baby chicken which is hiding in plain sight.

You have 15 seconds to spot the baby chicken among the ducks.

Optical illusions are simple exercises that will boost your brain health and also stimulate logical and analytical thinking.

It is one of the easiest and simplest methods to determine the intelligence of an individual.

Although it is thought to be a reliable method of assessing your intelligence, it is not the only method to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests, on the other hand, are the best way to determine your IQ levels.

Did You Find the Baby Chicken in 15 Seconds?

The task before you is to find the hidden baby chicken and you have 15 seconds at your disposal.

By now you should have spent half of your allotted time looking for the baby chicken.

To spot the baby chicken in the image, you need to focus your attention on the image.

Individuals with great observation skills will be able to spot the baby chicken in the forest.

Have you spotted the baby chicken?

Hurry up; time is running out.

You need to focus on all areas of the image to find the baby chicken.

The colour of the baby chicken is yellow and that makes it difficult to spot at first glance among the ducks.

Need a hint?

The baby chicken will be different in appearance from a duck.

That is the biggest clue that we can provide you right now.

You can use this clue to easily solve the problem.

Now, how many of you have spotted the baby chicken?

Final seconds started.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the baby chicken?

Congratulations to those who were successful in spotting the baby chicken.

For those who couldn’t, we have the solution below.

Find Baby Chicken in 15 Seconds - Solution

The baby chicken is in the far left corner of the image. It is identified by its beak which is different from the ducks.