Pardeep Narwal Stats: 26-year-old Pardeep Narwal is the best raider of all time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was the driving force behind the three titles of Patna Pirates as well. Pardeep has played 153 matches in PKL and he has accumulated 1577 points, the highest ever by a raider.

Pardeep Narwal also holds the record for scoring the most number of raid points in a single edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. In 2017, the 5th season of PKL, Narwal captained Patna Pirates and scored 369 points in the season.