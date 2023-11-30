Quick Links

Pardeep Narwal: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

 Pardeep Narwal is currently with UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. He is the best raider of all time in kabaddi.

Nov 30, 2023, 16:47 IST
Check here the updated Pardeep Narwal biography and stats
Pardeep Narwal Stats: 26-year-old Pardeep Narwal is the best raider of all time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was the driving force behind the three titles of Patna Pirates as well. Pardeep has played 153 matches in PKL and he has accumulated 1577 points, the highest ever by a raider. 

Pardeep Narwal also holds the record for scoring the most number of raid points in a single edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. In 2017, the 5th season of PKL, Narwal captained Patna Pirates and scored 369 points in the season. 

Pardeep Narwal is truly one of the greatest players to have graced the mat of Vivo's Pro Kabaddi League. Here is everything you need to know about Kabaddi’s best raider of all time. 

PKL Winners and Runner-Up of All Seasons

Pardeep Narwal Biography 2023: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Other Details

Pardeep Narwal was born on February 16, 1997, in Rindhana village of Haryana's Sonipat district. He started practising kabaddi when he was a 6-year-old. 

Full Name

Pardeep Narwal

Nickname

Dubki King, Record Breaker

Nationality

Indian

Age 

26

Birth

February 16, 1997 

Place of Birth

Rindhana, Sonepat, Haryana

Spouse

Swati Beniwal

Height & Weight

5 ft 10 in & 75 kg

Years Active

2015 - Present

 Top Raiders of All Seasons

Top Defenders of All Seasons

Pardeep Narwal Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey

Pardeep Narwal made his debut in 2015, the 2nd season of Pro Kabaddi League. He was with Bengaluru Bulls at the time and his first match was against Patna Pirates. Here are his stats:

Overall Career Stats

Matches Played

153

Raid Points

1577

Not Out %

76.2

No. of Raids

2639

Successful Raids

1180

Unsuccessful Raids

628

Empty Raid

831

Successful Raid %

45

Super Raids

73

Super 10s

79

Tackles

45

Successful Tackles

7

Unsuccessful Tackles

38

Successful Tackles Per Match

0.06

Tackle Success Rate

16

Super Tackles

2

High 5s

0

 

