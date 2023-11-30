Pardeep Narwal Stats: 26-year-old Pardeep Narwal is the best raider of all time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was the driving force behind the three titles of Patna Pirates as well. Pardeep has played 153 matches in PKL and he has accumulated 1577 points, the highest ever by a raider.
Pardeep Narwal also holds the record for scoring the most number of raid points in a single edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. In 2017, the 5th season of PKL, Narwal captained Patna Pirates and scored 369 points in the season.
Pardeep Narwal is truly one of the greatest players to have graced the mat of Vivo's Pro Kabaddi League. Here is everything you need to know about Kabaddi’s best raider of all time.
Pardeep Narwal was born on February 16, 1997, in Rindhana village of Haryana's Sonipat district. He started practising kabaddi when he was a 6-year-old.
|
Full Name
|
Pardeep Narwal
|
Nickname
|
Dubki King, Record Breaker
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Age
|
26
|
Birth
|
February 16, 1997
|
Place of Birth
|
Rindhana, Sonepat, Haryana
|
Spouse
|
Swati Beniwal
|
Height & Weight
|
5 ft 10 in & 75 kg
|
Years Active
|
2015 - Present
Pardeep Narwal made his debut in 2015, the 2nd season of Pro Kabaddi League. He was with Bengaluru Bulls at the time and his first match was against Patna Pirates. Here are his stats:
Overall Career Stats
|
Matches Played
|
153
|
Raid Points
|
1577
|
Not Out %
|
76.2
|
No. of Raids
|
2639
|
Successful Raids
|
1180
|
Unsuccessful Raids
|
628
|
Empty Raid
|
831
|
Successful Raid %
|
45
|
Super Raids
|
73
|
Super 10s
|
79
|
Tackles
|
45
|
Successful Tackles
|
7
|
Unsuccessful Tackles
|
38
|
Successful Tackles Per Match
|
0.06
|
Tackle Success Rate
|
16
|
Super Tackles
|
2
|
High 5s
|
0