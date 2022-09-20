Players Can’t Polish The Ball With Saliva Now. ICC Makes Revolutionary Changes In Laws, Including “Saliva Ban”

Cricketers all over the world use their saliva to polish the ball but from now on, the International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibits this act permanently, along with some other changes on Tuesday. “The International Cricket Council (CC) has declared many changes to the playing conditions post the ratification of recommendations of Sourav Ganguly-led Men’s Cricket Committee, by the Chief Executives’ Committee. The MCC updated the 3rd edition of the 2017 Code of the Laws of Cricket. The conclusions were shared with the Women's Cricket Committee.

Key Changes Introduced, Coming Into Effect On October 1, 2022

There are several changes that are introduced and the players are obliged to follow them from October 1 onward.

Incoming batter all set to face the ball:

An incoming batter will now be expected to be ready to take strike in not more than two minutes in the ODIs and Tests. However, the present-day threshold of ninety seconds in T20Is remains the same.

The fielding side’s unfair movement:

Any unfair deliberate movement during the time the bowler is running into bowl can now force the umpire to award five penalty runs to the batting side along with a call of Dead ball.

The right of the striker to play the ball:

This one is restricted to needing some part of their bat or person to remain within the pitch. In case they venture beyond the pitch, the umpire will immediately signal a Dead ball.