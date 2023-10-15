Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after England vs Afghanistan; India is at 1st Spot

World Cup 2023 Points Table: The 13th match of the tournament took place between England and Afghanistan. Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs on October 15.
Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: On October 15, 2023, the 13th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup was played between Afghanistan and England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

Afghanistan won the coin toss and chose to bat first. In 49.5 overs, they scored 284 runs for the cost of 10 wickets. Afghanistan's best scorer was Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 80 runs, and Ikram Alikhil, who scored 58 runs. With three wickets, Adil Rashid was the standout of the English bowlers.

In response, England were bowled out for 215 runs in 40 overs. With 63 runs, England's leading scorer was Harry Brook. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman each captured three wickets. 

Afghanistan emerged victorious, defeating England by 69 runs.

 

Here are the team standings in the World Cup points table of 2023 after Match 13: England vs Afghanistan on October 15, 2023:

RANK

TEAM

POINTS

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

1

India

6

3

3

0

0

0

+1.821

2

New Zealand

6

3

3

0

0

0

+1.604

3

South Africa

4

2

2

0

0

0

+2.360

4

Pakistan

4

3

2

1

0

0

-0.137

5

England

2

3

1

2

0

0

-0.084

6

Afghanistan

2

3

1

2

0

0

-0.652

7

Bangladesh

2

3

1

2

0

0

-0.699

8

Sri Lanka

0

2

0

2

0

0

-1.161

9

Netherlands

0

2

0

2

0

0

-1.800

10

Australia

0

2

0

2

0

0

-1.846

 

