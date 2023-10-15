Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between England and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 13: England and Afghanistan went-to-toe in yesterday's match which took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Afghanistan defeated England and recorded one of its biggest wins.
Know here Who Won 15 October ODI Match with all details
The 13th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup took place between Afghanistan and England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on October 15, 2023.

 

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 284 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 49.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 80 runs and Ikram Alikhil scored 58 runs. Adil Rashid was the pick of the English bowlers with 3 wickets to his name.

England were bowled out for 215 runs in 40 overs in reply. Harry Brook was the top scorer for England with 63 runs to his name. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3 wickets each. 

Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs and moved to the sixth position in the points table. England remained in the fifth position.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Eng vs Afg Result

Afghanistan defeated England in yesterday’s World Cup match which took place on October 15. Here is the scorecard of the match:

Afghanistan - 284 (49.5 ov)

England - 215 (40.5 ov)

 

Afghanistan won by 69 runs. 

Afghanistan Innings

 

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

run out (sub [DJ Willey]/†Buttler)

80

57

87

8

4

140.35

Ibrahim Zadran 

c Root b Rashid

28

48

73

3

0

58.33

Rahmat Shah 

st †Buttler b Rashid

3

8

10

0

0

37.50

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

b Root

14

36

46

0

0

38.88

Azmatullah Omarzai 

c Woakes b Livingstone

19

24

25

1

1

79.16

Ikram Alikhil †

c Curran b Topley

58

66

92

3

2

87.87

Mohammad Nabi 

c Root b Wood

9

15

14

1

0

60.00

Rashid Khan 

c Root b Rashid

23

22

37

3

0

104.54

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 

c Root b Wood

28

16

22

3

1

175.00

Naveen-ul-Haq 

run out (†Buttler)

5

6

9

1

0

83.33

Fazalhaq Farooqi 

not out

2

4

7

0

0

50.00

Extras

(lb 1, nb 3, w 11)

15

  

TOTAL

49.5 Ov (RR: 5.69)

284

  

 

Bowling 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Chris Woakes

4

0

41

0

10.25

13

4

2

2

0

Reece Topley

8.5

1

52

1

5.88

30

5

1

3

1

Sam Curran

4

0

46

0

11.50

9

5

2

0

2

Adil Rashid

10

1

42

3

4.20

29

1

1

1

0

Mark Wood

9

0

50

2

5.55

27

5

1

0

0

Liam Livingstone

10

0

33

1

3.30

31

1

0

0

0

Joe Root

4

0

19

1

4.75

16

2

1

0

0

 

England Innings 

 

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Jonny Bairstow 

lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi

2

4

5

0

0

50.00

Dawid Malan 

c Ibrahim Zadran b Mohammad Nabi

32

39

61

4

0

82.05

Joe Root 

b Mujeeb Ur Rahman

11

17

23

2

0

64.70

Harry Brook 

c †Ikram Alikhil b Mujeeb Ur Rahman

66

61

123

7

1

108.19

Jos Buttler (c)†

b Naveen-ul-Haq

9

18

21

1

0

50.00

Liam Livingstone 

lbw b Rashid Khan

10

14

15

1

0

71.42

Sam Curran 

c Rahmat Shah b Mohammad Nabi

10

23

22

0

0

43.47

Chris Woakes 

b Mujeeb Ur Rahman

9

26

21

1

0

34.61

Adil Rashid 

c Mohammad Nabi b Rashid Khan

20

13

24

2

0

153.84

Mark Wood 

b Rashid Khan

18

22

26

3

0

81.81

Reece Topley 

not out

15

7

8

3

0

214.28

Extras

(lb 4, nb 1, w 8)

13

  

TOTAL

40.3 Ov (RR: 5.30)

215

  

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

10

1

51

3

5.10

31

2

1

1

0

Fazalhaq Farooqi

7

0

50

1

7.14

23

9

0

2

0

Naveen-ul-Haq

6

1

44

1

7.33

17

8

0

0

1

Mohammad Nabi

6

0

16

2

2.66

23

0

0

1

0

Rashid Khan

9.3

1

37

3

3.89

30

3

0

0

0

Azmatullah Omarzai

2

0

13

0

6.50

5

2

0

0

0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 13, England vs Afghanistan?

England’s Adil Rashid and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3 wickets each in yesterday’s World Cup match number 12 that took place between England and Afghanistan on October 13. 

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the England vs Afghanistan Match Number 13?

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the highest-run scorer in the England vs Afghanistan match 13. He scored 80 runs off 57 balls. 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit the most number of sixes in yesterday’s match. Gurbaz hit 4 sixes in his innings of 80 runs. 

Who was the Man of the Match for England vs Afghanistan?

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the Man of the Match for Eng vs Afg match yesterday. Rahman took 3 wickets while giving away only 51 runs. 

 

Also Read | Highest-Run Scorers in International Cricket 2023 (All Formats)
