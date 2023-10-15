Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between England and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

The 13th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup took place between Afghanistan and England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on October 15, 2023.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 284 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 49.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 80 runs and Ikram Alikhil scored 58 runs. Adil Rashid was the pick of the English bowlers with 3 wickets to his name.

England were bowled out for 215 runs in 40 overs in reply. Harry Brook was the top scorer for England with 63 runs to his name. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3 wickets each.

Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs and moved to the sixth position in the points table. England remained in the fifth position.

Afghanistan defeated England in yesterday’s World Cup match which took place on October 15. Here is the scorecard of the match:

Afghanistan - 284 (49.5 ov)

England - 215 (40.5 ov)

Afghanistan Innings

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz run out (sub [DJ Willey]/†Buttler) 80 57 87 8 4 140.35 Ibrahim Zadran c Root b Rashid 28 48 73 3 0 58.33 Rahmat Shah st †Buttler b Rashid 3 8 10 0 0 37.50 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) b Root 14 36 46 0 0 38.88 Azmatullah Omarzai c Woakes b Livingstone 19 24 25 1 1 79.16 Ikram Alikhil † c Curran b Topley 58 66 92 3 2 87.87 Mohammad Nabi c Root b Wood 9 15 14 1 0 60.00 Rashid Khan c Root b Rashid 23 22 37 3 0 104.54 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Root b Wood 28 16 22 3 1 175.00 Naveen-ul-Haq run out (†Buttler) 5 6 9 1 0 83.33 Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2 4 7 0 0 50.00 Extras (lb 1, nb 3, w 11) 15 TOTAL 49.5 Ov (RR: 5.69) 284

Bowling

BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Chris Woakes 4 0 41 0 10.25 13 4 2 2 0 Reece Topley 8.5 1 52 1 5.88 30 5 1 3 1 Sam Curran 4 0 46 0 11.50 9 5 2 0 2 Adil Rashid 10 1 42 3 4.20 29 1 1 1 0 Mark Wood 9 0 50 2 5.55 27 5 1 0 0 Liam Livingstone 10 0 33 1 3.30 31 1 0 0 0 Joe Root 4 0 19 1 4.75 16 2 1 0 0

England Innings

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Jonny Bairstow lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 4 5 0 0 50.00 Dawid Malan c Ibrahim Zadran b Mohammad Nabi 32 39 61 4 0 82.05 Joe Root b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 11 17 23 2 0 64.70 Harry Brook c †Ikram Alikhil b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 66 61 123 7 1 108.19 Jos Buttler (c)† b Naveen-ul-Haq 9 18 21 1 0 50.00 Liam Livingstone lbw b Rashid Khan 10 14 15 1 0 71.42 Sam Curran c Rahmat Shah b Mohammad Nabi 10 23 22 0 0 43.47 Chris Woakes b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 9 26 21 1 0 34.61 Adil Rashid c Mohammad Nabi b Rashid Khan 20 13 24 2 0 153.84 Mark Wood b Rashid Khan 18 22 26 3 0 81.81 Reece Topley not out 15 7 8 3 0 214.28 Extras (lb 4, nb 1, w 8) 13 TOTAL 40.3 Ov (RR: 5.30) 215

BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 1 51 3 5.10 31 2 1 1 0 Fazalhaq Farooqi 7 0 50 1 7.14 23 9 0 2 0 Naveen-ul-Haq 6 1 44 1 7.33 17 8 0 0 1 Mohammad Nabi 6 0 16 2 2.66 23 0 0 1 0 Rashid Khan 9.3 1 37 3 3.89 30 3 0 0 0 Azmatullah Omarzai 2 0 13 0 6.50 5 2 0 0 0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 13, England vs Afghanistan?

England’s Adil Rashid and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3 wickets each in yesterday’s World Cup match number 12 that took place between England and Afghanistan on October 13.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the England vs Afghanistan Match Number 13?

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the highest-run scorer in the England vs Afghanistan match 13. He scored 80 runs off 57 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit the most number of sixes in yesterday’s match. Gurbaz hit 4 sixes in his innings of 80 runs.

Who was the Man of the Match for England vs Afghanistan?

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the Man of the Match for Eng vs Afg match yesterday. Rahman took 3 wickets while giving away only 51 runs.

