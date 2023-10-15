Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between England and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards
The 13th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup took place between Afghanistan and England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on October 15, 2023.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 284 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 49.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 80 runs and Ikram Alikhil scored 58 runs. Adil Rashid was the pick of the English bowlers with 3 wickets to his name.
England were bowled out for 215 runs in 40 overs in reply. Harry Brook was the top scorer for England with 63 runs to his name. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3 wickets each.
Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs and moved to the sixth position in the points table. England remained in the fifth position.
AFGHANISTAN STUN ENGLAND IN DELHI!— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 15, 2023
THE FIRST BIG UPSET OF #CWC23!https://t.co/49ded65DYl | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/XDdFoxbvzb
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Eng vs Afg Result
Afghanistan defeated England in yesterday’s World Cup match which took place on October 15. Here is the scorecard of the match:
Afghanistan - 284 (49.5 ov)
England - 215 (40.5 ov)
Afghanistan won by 69 runs.
Afghanistan Innings
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
run out (sub [DJ Willey]/†Buttler)
|
80
|
57
|
87
|
8
|
4
|
140.35
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
c Root b Rashid
|
28
|
48
|
73
|
3
|
0
|
58.33
|
Rahmat Shah
|
st †Buttler b Rashid
|
3
|
8
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
37.50
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
b Root
|
14
|
36
|
46
|
0
|
0
|
38.88
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
c Woakes b Livingstone
|
19
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
1
|
79.16
|
Ikram Alikhil †
|
c Curran b Topley
|
58
|
66
|
92
|
3
|
2
|
87.87
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
c Root b Wood
|
9
|
15
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
60.00
|
Rashid Khan
|
c Root b Rashid
|
23
|
22
|
37
|
3
|
0
|
104.54
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
c Root b Wood
|
28
|
16
|
22
|
3
|
1
|
175.00
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
run out (†Buttler)
|
5
|
6
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
83.33
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
not out
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
50.00
|
Extras
|
(lb 1, nb 3, w 11)
|
15
|
TOTAL
|
49.5 Ov (RR: 5.69)
|
284
Bowling
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
WD
|
NB
|
Chris Woakes
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
0
|
10.25
|
13
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
Reece Topley
|
8.5
|
1
|
52
|
1
|
5.88
|
30
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
Sam Curran
|
4
|
0
|
46
|
0
|
11.50
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Adil Rashid
|
10
|
1
|
42
|
3
|
4.20
|
29
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Mark Wood
|
9
|
0
|
50
|
2
|
5.55
|
27
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Liam Livingstone
|
10
|
0
|
33
|
1
|
3.30
|
31
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Joe Root
|
4
|
0
|
19
|
1
|
4.75
|
16
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
England Innings
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
50.00
|
Dawid Malan
|
c Ibrahim Zadran b Mohammad Nabi
|
32
|
39
|
61
|
4
|
0
|
82.05
|
Joe Root
|
b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
11
|
17
|
23
|
2
|
0
|
64.70
|
Harry Brook
|
c †Ikram Alikhil b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
66
|
61
|
123
|
7
|
1
|
108.19
|
Jos Buttler (c)†
|
b Naveen-ul-Haq
|
9
|
18
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
50.00
|
Liam Livingstone
|
lbw b Rashid Khan
|
10
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
0
|
71.42
|
Sam Curran
|
c Rahmat Shah b Mohammad Nabi
|
10
|
23
|
22
|
0
|
0
|
43.47
|
Chris Woakes
|
b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
9
|
26
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
34.61
|
Adil Rashid
|
c Mohammad Nabi b Rashid Khan
|
20
|
13
|
24
|
2
|
0
|
153.84
|
Mark Wood
|
b Rashid Khan
|
18
|
22
|
26
|
3
|
0
|
81.81
|
Reece Topley
|
not out
|
15
|
7
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
214.28
|
Extras
|
(lb 4, nb 1, w 8)
|
13
|
TOTAL
|
40.3 Ov (RR: 5.30)
|
215
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
WD
|
NB
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
10
|
1
|
51
|
3
|
5.10
|
31
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
7
|
0
|
50
|
1
|
7.14
|
23
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
6
|
1
|
44
|
1
|
7.33
|
17
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
6
|
0
|
16
|
2
|
2.66
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Rashid Khan
|
9.3
|
1
|
37
|
3
|
3.89
|
30
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
6.50
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 13, England vs Afghanistan?
England’s Adil Rashid and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3 wickets each in yesterday’s World Cup match number 12 that took place between England and Afghanistan on October 13.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in the England vs Afghanistan Match Number 13?
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the highest-run scorer in the England vs Afghanistan match 13. He scored 80 runs off 57 balls.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit the most number of sixes in yesterday’s match. Gurbaz hit 4 sixes in his innings of 80 runs.
Who was the Man of the Match for England vs Afghanistan?
Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the Man of the Match for Eng vs Afg match yesterday. Rahman took 3 wickets while giving away only 51 runs.
