Quordle 176 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 19, 2022

Quordle 176 Answer for July 19: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 176 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 19, 2022.

Quordle 176 July 19 Hints

Today’s Quordle begins with the letters M, G, B and F. Quordle 176 ends with the letters R, A, N and E Each word of today’s Quordle contains a vowel Two of the words in Quordle 176 are the food items Today’s quordle is common and has a simpler letter arrangement to not confuse you

Quordle 176 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: A device that uses petrol, gas, electricity, etc. to produce movement and make a machine etc. work.

Word 2 Clue: A round yellow tropical fruit with pink or white flesh and hard seeds

Word 3 Clue: To start doing something

Word 4 Clue: A kind of soft brown sweet made from sugar, milk and butter

Quordle 176 Answer for July 19

The answer for Quordle 176 for July 19, 2022, are given below.

Quordle Word 1: MOTOR Quordle Word 2: GUAVA Quordle Word 3: BEGIN Quordle Word 4: FUDGE

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

