Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: Check Eligibility, Selection Procedure, Curriculum and Other Details

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-- India@75, the Ministry of Railways launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY), under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to impart skill training to youths.

Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnav said, “Indian Railways has launched Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Under this scheme, 50,000 children will receive skill training in remote areas. We will also be setting up mobile skill training units to improve our reach in remote areas. ”

“The vision of skill development is an integral part of the vision of the prime minister and 50,000 youths will be trained under RKVY. The aim of this initiative is to impart training skills to the youth in various trades to bring qualitative improvement”, he further added.

Key Highlights:

1- A total of 50,000 youths will be trained under the scheme for a period of three years.

2- The training shall be provided free of cost.

3- 75 training institutes of Indian railways have been shortlisted to provide training.

4- The training will be provided in four areas-- Electrician, Machinist, Welder, and Fitter.

5- Other training programs will soon be added based on the regional demands and needs assessment.

6- Mobile training units will be set up to train youths in remote areas.

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY)

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY) is launched by the Government of India to not only improve the employability of youths but also to upgrade their knowledge and skills.

The training under this scheme will consist of initial basic training of 100 hours. It will be launched for 1,000 participants initially and will be over and above the training provided to apprentices under the Apprentice Act, 1961.

Aim:

The scheme aims at empowering the youth of the nation by offering them entry-level training in industry-relevant skills through training institutes of the Indian Railways.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates aged between 18-35 years of age and who have passed high school (class 10) are eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure:

1- The candidates for the scheme shall be selected from the applications received online.

2- Among these applicants, candidates will be shortlisted based on their marks achieved in matriculation.

Curriculum

The curriculum designed under this scheme has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works.

The trainees will be required to undergo a standardized assessment. They will be awarded a certificate by the National Rail and Transportation Institute upon the completion of their programme.

Additionally, toolkits will also be provided to the trainees to help them utilize their learnings and enhance the capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries.

Centralized Mechanism

A web portal is under development that will serve as the single source of information about programs that are being offered under this scheme-- notification inviting application, study material, lists of selected participants, selection results, final assessment and so on.

Initially, candidates can apply to the advertisements issued locally and later on, the submission of applications will be done through a centralized web portal.

It is to be noted that candidates trained under this scheme cannot claim to seek employment in the Indian Railways.

Also Read | What is the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's IPO?

What is Mil Rail and which Group 'C' Officer received the prestigious 'Chief of Army Staff Commendation'?