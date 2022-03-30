Rajasthan Day 2022: Know Date, History, Geography, Significance, Quotes, and More

Rajasthan Day 2022: March 30 is celebrated across the state to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. On this day in 1949, the four states, namely Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, joined with the United State of Rajasthan, and the region came to be known as Greater Rajasthan.

Formerly, Rajasthan was known as Rajputana, which means "The Country of the Rajputs". The meaning of Rajasthan is "The Abode of the Rajas". It is located in the northwest part of the country and is the home of cultural diversity. The state's features include Indus Valley Civilisation ruins, temples, forts, and fortresses in almost every city. It is divided into nine regions, namely: Ajmer State, Hadoti, Dhundhar, Gorwar, Shekhawati, Mewar, Marwar, Vagad, and Mewat. They are equally rich in their heritage and artistic contribution.

Keoladeo National Park is a world heritage site near Bharatpur that is known for its bird life. The state also has two national tiger reserves, namely Ranthambore National Park at Sawai Madhopur and Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar. Take a look at Rajasthan Day; why is it observed on March 30th? Its history, geography, the significance of the day, quotes, etc.

Why is Rajasthan Day observed on March 30th?

On March 30th, 1949, the state was formed when Rajputana's name, as adopted by the British Crown, was merged into the Dominion of India. Jaipur, being the largest city, was declared the capital of the state.

The seven stages of the formation of Rajasthan (1948–1956) are as follows:

Name of Group States Date of Integration Matsya Union Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli 17-03-1948 Rajasthan Union Banswara, Bundi, Dungerpur, Jhalawar, Kishangarh, Kota, Pratapgarh, Shahpura, Tonk. 25-03-1948 United State of Rajasthan Udaipur also joined with the other Union of Rajasthan. 18-04-1948 Greater Rajasthan Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer & Jodhpur also joined with the United State of Rajasthan. 30-03-1949 United State of Greater Rajasthan Matsya Union also merged with Greater Rajasthan 15-05-1949 United Rajasthan 18 States of United Rajasthan merged with Princely State Sirohi except for Abu and Delwara. 26-01-1950 Re-organised Rajasthan Under the State Re-organisation Act, 1956 the erstwhile part ‘C’ State of Ajmer, Abu Road Taluka, the former part of princely State Sirohi which was merged in former Bombay, State and Sunel Tappa region of the former Madhya Bharat merged with Rajasthan and Sironj subdistrict of Jhalawar district was transferred to Madhya Pradesh. 01-11-1956

History of Rajasthan

The history of Rajasthan goes back about 5000 years. It can be classified into three parts: Ancient, Medieval, and Modern.

Ancient Period, up to 1200 AD

The clans of Rajput emerged and held their sway in various parts of Rajasthan from about 700 AD. Before that, it was part of various republics. It was part of the Mauryan Empire. At that time, other major republics that dominated the region were the Malavas, Arjunyas, Yaudhyas, Kushans, Saka Satraps, Guptas, and Hunas. The Rajput clans ascendancy in the history of India was during the period from the eighth to the twelfth century AD. The Pratiharas ruled most of northern India during 750–1000 AD and also Rajasthan. Rajasthan also witnessed the struggle for supremacy between 1000 and 1250 AD with the Chalukyas, Parmars, and Chauhans.

Medieval Period, 1201–1707

A part of Rajasthan came under Muslim rulers around 1200 AD. The main centers of their power were Nagaur and Ajmer. Ranthambore was also under their control. At the start of the 13th century AD, the most prominent and powerful state in Rajasthan was Mewar.

Modern Period, 1707–1947

Rajasthan is said to have never been politically united under the dominion or rule of a Mughal emperor named Akbar. The unified province of Rajasthan was created by Akbar. After 1707, Mughal power started to decline. The reason behind the political disintegration was the dismemberment of the Mughal Empire. After the decline of the Mughal empire, the Marathas penetrated Rajasthan. They occupied Ajmer in 1755. And the start of the 19th century was marked by the onslaught of the Pindaris.

Rajasthan: Quotes

1. "The Rajput race is the noblest and proudest in India, they are of the highest antiquity and purest descent, they have a military autocracy of a feudal type, and brave and chivalrous, keenly sensitive to an affront, and especially jealous of the honour of their women.” - Lt.Col. James Tod

2. "Anyone who has been to India - specifically Rajasthan, the rich and kingly region in the country's northwest - knows that when it comes to adornment, Indians do not think like other people." - Hanya Yanagihara

3. "Most people who go to Rajasthan go to Udaipur, Jodhpur, or Jaipur." - Gautam Singhania

4. “Hospitality lies in the tradition of Rajasthan.“ - Unknown

5. “Rajasthan is a beautiful amalgamation of the old and new; the ancient and the modern.“ - Unknown

6. "Spiritual evolution occurs as the result of removing obstacles and not actually acquiring anything new." - David R. Hawkins

6. “Rajasthan, the Land of Kings, is true to its name with its lavish forts and majestic palaces that are apt reminders of a rich, romantic past that speaks of heroism, honor, and chivalry.“ - Unknown

7. “Rajasthan is a great source of inspiration for history and architecture enthusiasts.“ - Unknown

8. “Rajasthan is a glittering jewel of India. It is the jewel that has all from an adventurous holiday to a quiet sojourn gazing at the beauty of the golden sand-dunes, to experiencing the many glimpses of royalty. Rajasthan is the place for you.“ - Unknown

9. "The place where you can feel the confluence of vibrant old culture and new modernity’s aura in the air is not other than our beautiful Rajasthan.“ - Unknown

10. “It’s all in Rajasthan from the desert scrub to the holy lakes.“ - Unknown

