Ramesh Deo Biography: Birth, Age, Death, Family, Film Career and Awards

Ramesh Deo Biography: Veteran actor Ramesh Deo succumbed to a heart attack on 2 February 2022 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was 93. Ramesh Deo is survived by his wife and sons.

Ramesh Deo Biography

Ramesh Deo: Birth and Family

Ramesh Deo was born on 30 January 1929 in Amravati, Maharashtra. His father was a judge in Kohlapur.

His ancestors were from Jodhpur, Rajasthan but his great grandfather and grandfather shifted to Kolhapur as they both were engineers. They had built the Jodhpur Palace and were called by Chatrapati Shahu Maharaja to build the city of Kolhapur.

Ramesh Deo Career

The Indian film and television actor had an extensive career and has worked in over 285 Hindi films 190 Marathi films and 30 Marathi dramas.

He made his debut appearance in the form of a cameo in the 1951 Marathi film Paatlaachi Por. His debut Hindi film was Aarti which was released in 1962.

Over the years, he has played many supporting roles, produced feature films, television serials, over 250 ad films, and directed a number of films, documentaries and television serials.

Ramesh Deo Movies

Film Year Andhala Magto Ek Dola 1955 Gath Padli Thaka Thaka 1956 Deoghar 1956 Saata Janmachi Sobti 1959 Umaj Padel Tar 1960 Paishyacha Paaus 1960 Jagachya Pathivar 1960 Suvasini 1961 Majhi Aai 1961 Vardakshina 1962 Bhagya Lakshmi 1962 Aarti 1962 Majha Hoshil Ka? 1963 Padchhaya 1964 Shevatcha Malusura 1965 Love And Murder 1966 Dus Lakh 1966 Gurukilli 1966 Dus Lakh 1966 Mehrban 1967 Chimukala Pahuna 1967 Swapna Tech Lochani 1967 Shikar 1968 Saraswatichandra 1968 Teen Bahuraniyan 1968 Saraswati Chandara 1968 Man Ka Meet 1969 Shart 1969 Bombay by Nite 1969 Patni 1970 Pardes 1970 Darpan 1970 Mujrim 1970 Jeevan Mrityu 1970 Mastana 1970 Khilona 1970 Chingari 1971 Albela 1971 Ganga Tera Pani Amrit 1971 Hulchul 1971 Lakhon Mein Ek 1971 Anand 1971 Mere Apne 1971 Banphool 1971 Sanjog 1972 Zameen Aasmaan 1972 Rampur Ka Lakshman 1972 Manavataa 1972 Lalkar 1972 Koshish 1972 Joroo Ka Ghulam 1972 Bees Saal Pehle 1972 Bansi Birju 1972 Kashmakash 1973 Dharma 1973 Hum Junglee Hain 1973 Geetaa Mera Naam 1974 36 Ghante 1974 Kora Kagaz 1974 Prem Nagar 1974 Kasauti 1974 Aahat - Ek Ajib Kahani 1974 (Film released in 2010) Sunehra Sansar 1975 Rani Aur Lalpari 1975 Owalte Bhauraya 1975 Zameer 1975 Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka 1975 Aakhri Daao 1975 Salaakhen 1975 Naag Champa 1976 Sankoch 1976 Do Ladkiyan 1976 Aaj Ka Ye Ghar 1976 Aaj Ka Mahaatma 1976 Fakira 1976 Raees 1976 Janam Janam Na Saath 1977 Badla 1977 Paradh 1977 Hindi Dubbing Anjaam 1978 Jai Dwarkadheesh 1977 Prayashchit 1977 Rangaa Aur Raja 1977 Solah Shukrawar 1977 Chalu Mera Naam 1977 Heera Aur Patthar 1977 Do Chehere 1977 Yaaron Ka Yaar 1977 Yehi Hai Zindagi 1977 Hira Aur Patthar 1977 Jadu Tona 1977 Dream Girl 1977 Dost Asava Tar Asa 1978 Karwa Chouth 1978 Bapu Ka Sapna 1978 College Girl 1978 Bhola Bhala 1978 Anjane Mein 1978 Heeralal Pannalal 1978 Janki 1979 Dada 1979 Bombay by Nite 1979 Fatakadi 1980 Shiv Shakti 1980 Patita 1980 Farz Aur Pyar 1980 Dahshat 1981 Kaaran 1981 Chhori Gaon Ki 1981 Bhamta 1982 Nek Parveen 1982 Hum Paagal Premee 1982 Anmol Sitaare 1982 Daulat 1982 Dulha Bikta Hai 1982 Chambal Ke Daku 1982 Hathkadi 1982 Shriman Shrimati 1982 Ashanti 1982 Khud-Daar 1982 Baiko Asavi Ashi 1983 Film Hi Film 1983 Taqdeer 1983 Main Awara Hoon 1983 Savaasher 1984 Hech Majh Maher 1984 Hum Do Hamare Do 1984 Pachis Lakh 1984 Grahasthi 1984 Sharara 1984 Laila 1984 Patthar Dil 1985 Ek Chitthi Pyar Bhari 1985 Kabhi Ajnabi The 1985 Karm Yudh 1985 Hum Naujawan 1985 Vidhaan 1986 Jawani Ki Kahani 1986 Ilzaam 1986 Kala Dhanda Goray Log 1986 Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge 1986 Allah Rakha 1986 Mera Haque 1986 Khel Mohabbat Ka 1986 Sarja 1987 Sher Shivaji 1987 Kaamaagni 1987 Kanoon Kanoon Hai 1987 Kudrat Ka Kanoon 1987 Goraa 1987 Inaam Dus Hazaar 1987 Daku Hasina 1987 Aulad 1987 Mera Yaar Mera Dushman 1987 Mr. India 1987 Sindoor 1987 Janam Janam 1988 Sone Pe Suhaaga 1988 Waqt Ke Zanjeer 1989 Gharana 1989 Toofan 1989 Azaad Desh Ke Gulam 1990 Pratibandh 1990 Ghayal 1990 Nishchaiy 1992 Ulfat Ki Nayi Manzilen 1994 Hain Kaun Woh 1999 Vasudev Balwant Phadke 2007 Galgale Nighale 2008 Vighnaharta... Shree Siddhivinayak 2009 Houn Jau De! 2009 Tinhisanja 2009 Goshta Lagnanantarchi 2010 Jetaa 2010 2014 Raj Ka Ran 2011 Pipaani 2012 Jolly LLB 2013 Chaandi 2013 Sankasur 2013- Unreleased Mumbai Tiger 2013- Unreleased Ghayal Once Again 2016

Ramesh Deo Wife and Children

Ramesh Deo was married to noted actor Seema Deo. The couple gave birth to two sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

Ramesh Deo Awards

Ramesh Deo has received many national and state honours and awards. He received Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

