Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Status, Slogans, Celebrations and more to celebrate National Unity Day

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day 2020: On 30 October, 2020, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome in the Statue of Unity complex near Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat. 17 projects under the integrated development of Kevadia are dedicated by him and also laid the foundation stone for 4 new projects. These projects are Navigation Channel, New Gora Bridge, Garudeshwar Weir, Government Quarters, Bus Bay Terminus, Ekta Nursery, Khalwani Eco-Tourism, Tribal Home Stay.

On 31 October, he will also take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. After inaugurating the Ekta Mall, PM Narendra Modi said it is a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel that Kevadia, which houses the ‘Statue of Unity’ also has such a centre that will further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Sharing some glimpses from the Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia, PM Narendra Modi said this park seeks to harness technology in order to spread awareness on nutrition and healthcare.

Every year, on 31 October, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel:The Man behind United India

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: Celebrations

On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, PM Narendra Modi will also take part in the Ekta Diwas Parade at Kevadia, Gujarat. He will also administer the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge. As per the official release, the Gujarat police forces, National Security Guards, and Central Industrial Security Forces will also be participating in the parade.

He will also be witnessing a Rifle drill by Central Reserve Police Force's female officers and a show to present tribal heritage will also be organised as part of the celebrations.

Other celebration includes:

- Flag-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity.

- PM Narendra Modi will also unveil the Statue of Liberty website in all the official languages of the United Nations.

- At the Unity Glow Garder, the Kevadia app will also be launched.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Powerful Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

1. "Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

2. "My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country."

3. "The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to the part."

4. "There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls."

5. “Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.”

6. “Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life.”

7. “Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success.”

8. "A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses."

9. "One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to society. There is no place for violence in revolution."

10. "By common endeavour we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities."

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Slogans

1. There is strength in unity,

And this is the golden tomorrow of the country ..

2. Only if we fight for unity, we will make the country flourish.

3. There is a lot of strength in unity,

It is the solution to every problem of the nation ..

4. Where there is unity

Victory is always there ..

5. Unity is power and gives strength. ...

6. Unity has no place for weakness and fear.

7. Unity has enough power to defeat problems.

8. Unity has immense strength and always wins.

9. Unity makes enemies frightful.

10. Unity is very necessary to live in society.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: Messages and Wishes

1. Break the religion-caste gap, Join hands join India. Happy National Unity Day!

2. Countless battle for the independence of the country, But independence was achieved with national unity. Happy National Unity Day!

3. The country will become great only, when unity will become our identity. Happy National Unity Day!

4. A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers, and woods, but it is a principle, and patriotism is loyalty to that principle. Happy National Unity Day!

5. Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit. Happy National Unity Day!

