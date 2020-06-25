Roposo App: What is it, how to download, languages, channels, features and more

PM Modi in his address to India on May 12, 2020, urged the citizens to buy and promote local brands. He laid stress on 'Vocal for Local' campaign. Since then, people have started boycotting global products/brands including games, apps, etc. Sonam Wangchuk also gave a mantra that we can boycott Chinese software in a week, hardware in a year and finished and non-essential products in a year and essential products, raw materials, etc. in coming years in a systematic way.

Thus, to become 'Aatma Nirbhar' or Self-reliant, people started boycotting Tiktok and other Chinese Applications to show their solidarity. Also, Indian Intelligence Agencies have red-flagged as many as 52 mobile applications linked with China over data security concerns as per a report published by the Hindustan Times, including Tiktok, SHAREit, WeChat, etc.

Amidst this, 'Roposo Truly MadeInIndia' started trending on Twitter. Sonam Wangchuk, who earlier gave a mantra on how we can systematically boycott Chinese products, tweeted in support of the campaign. He stated that Roposo is an alternative to Tiktok and urged people to make it global. The App has so far more than 50 Million downloads.

Roposo App

Roposo is an Indian video-sharing platform where the users can share videos and images. The App was initially released on November 19, 2014, and the latest version of the App was released on June 10, 2020. The App is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App is available in 10 Indian languages and has over 25 channels. The App is targetted on the user base between the age of 13-35 years.

In November 2019, the App was acquired by InMobi's Glance. On 15 August 2016, Apple featured Roposo in its Indian Independence Day special edition. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Roposo App: Languages Available

The App is currently available in 10 different languages-- English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, and Malayalam. After downloading the App, you can also choose your preferred video language-- Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

Roposo App: Channels Available

The App currently has channels like-- For You, Beats, Haha Tv, Soulful Quotes, Filmistan, Wow, Bhakti, Roposo Stars, Covid-19, Daily Wishes, Punjabi Way, Creative Space, captured, Look Good Feel Good, Rangoli, Celebrations, Hungry Tv, Digi, Politics, Fashion Quotient, News, Gabru, Sports Tv, Singing Stars, Nation Speaks and Bazaar.

Features of the Roposo App

Users can record videos, add effects, watch videos and can earn and transfer money via this app. If we talk about editing features, the app offers-- filters like TikTok, stickers & effects, time-lapse, portraits, natural light, studio light, contour light stage & stage mono light.

Roposo App: Founders and More

The App was founded by three IIT Delhi alumni-- Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank. The App was initially launched as a fashion social network and later in its version 2.0 was positioned as Roposo- TV by the People. Now the app in its latest version is Roposo- Video Status, Earn Money, Friends Chat. This means that now with the latest version you can earn money and chat with friends via Roposo.

How to download Roposo App?

1- Go to Google Play Store (Android users) or App Store (iOS) users and search 'Roposo'.

2- Download the App now.

3- Now choose your preferred language from the list.

4- Enter your mobile number and wait for the verification.

5- Once verified, enter your credentials as asked.

6- You will again be asked to select a preferred video language. Choose one and you are good to go.

