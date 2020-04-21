New Rs 20 Coin in India: All you need to know

Amidst the highly contagious virus, a new coin will soon be added to the Indian currency. Almost a decade after the issuance of Rs 10 coin, a new coin of Rs 20 denomination has been minted and will be soon in circulation for the general public.

Where the new coins have been minted?

Mahesh Jain, the collector and world record holder of coins and notes stated that the new Rs 20 coins are ready in the four Indian government mints-- in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Noida.

When will the coins be circulated in the market?

The Mumbai mint has given a consignment of coins to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The coins from the Reserve Bank of India will be sent to the banks through regional offices. The new Rs 20 coin was supposed to come into circulation in April itself, but due to the nationwide lockdown, it could not be circulated. Therefore, as soon as the lockdown opens, the new Rs 20 coin will be available in the market for the general public.

How will the coin look like?

The Finance Ministry in its notification earlier revealed that the new Rs 20 coin will be made in Copper, Zinc and Nickel. The roundness of the Rs 20 coin with twelve corners is 27 millimetres. The total weight of the coin prepared in two discs is 8.54 grams.

The outer disc of the coin is made up of 65% copper, 15% zinc and 20 % nickel alloy. The coin is light golden in colour.

It will have the Lion Capitol symbol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend "Satyamev Jayate" is inscribed on its front side. The words "Bharat" in Hindi and "INDIA" in English are on the right and left-hand side of the symbol respectively.

On the opposite side, the coin is inscribed with the denominational value "20" having the rupee symbol beside it. Above the denominational value, the design of grains is inscribed showing the agrarian spirit of the country.

Visually Handicapped Disabled Friendship Series

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the coins made under the Visually Handicapped Disabled Friendship Series last year, which included 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 rupees coins.

All the coins in this series are of the same design. Of these, coins of 2, 5 and 10 rupees are currently in circulation. A coin of 20 rupees is being introduced which is expected to be circulated while a coin of one rupee is not ready yet.

