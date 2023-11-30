Event

Saint Andrew's Day 2023: Saint Andrew's Day also known as Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas is observed on November 30 every year. The day commemorates the life and martyrdom of Saint Andrew. He is one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ and a disciple in the New Testament who introduced his brother, the Apostle Peter, to Jesus, the Messiah.

Saint Andrew is popular as the patron saint of Scotland. Other than Scotland, many other countries recognize Saint Andres as their patron saint. List Of Countries Who Recognize Saint Andrew As Patron Scotland The people of Scotland recognise Saint Andrew as their patron saint with his cross, the Saltire, emblazoned on the national flag. In the 8th century, Saint Andrew’s relics were brought to Scotland. He was the founder of the Church of Scotland. His cross has been a symbol of Scottish identity for centuries for the Scottish royal family.

Greece Saint Andrew is also the patron saint of Greece and his feast day is observed as a national holiday. One of the founders of the Greek Orthodox Church, his relics are enshrined in Patras. It is one of the largest cities in Western Greece. Also, he is credited with bringing Christianity to Greece in the 1st century AD and has influenced the spiritual culture of Greek origin. Russia Russia is another country that follows Saint Andrew as the patron saint. His cross is also featured on the country's naval flag. He is believed to brought Christianity to Russia in the 1st Century AD. His teachings also had a major influence on the development of Russian Orthodox Christianity. Also, his cathedral in Moscow is one of the important religious landmarks in Russia.

Ukraine Ukraine, the followers of Saint Andrew feature his cross on the country's coat of arms. He is also credited with bringing the influence of Christianity to the country in the 1st century AD. His cathedral is one of the most important religious sites of Ukraine. His teachings and lessons have played a significant role in shaping Ukrainian identity and culture.

Romania Other than the Saints of Demetrius, Romania follow Saint Andrew as their patron. He brought the influence of Christianity to Romania and his teachings had a significant impact on the development of Orthodox Christianity in Romania. Spain Saint Andrew and Saint James the Greater are two patron saints of Spain. He brought Christianity to Spain in the 1st Century AD and his teachings had an impact on the development of Spanish Christianity. One of the important religious sites dedicated to Saint Andrew is in Barcelona.