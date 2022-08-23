Sanna Marin Biography: Education, Husband, Parents, Age, News, Political Career and other details

Sanna Marin Biography: Sanna Marin is a Finnish politician who has been serving as the Prime Minister of Finland since 2019. Taking office at the age of 34, Sanna Marin is the youngest person to hold office in Finnish history. She is also the world’s third youngest state leader after Dritan Abazovic of Montenegro and Gabriel Boric of Chile. Sanna Marin is a member of the Social Democratic Party of Finland and has been a Member of Parliament since 2015. Sanna Marin was elected as the Prime Minister of Finland on December 8, 2019, after Antti Rinne’s resignation in the wake of the postal strike controversy.

Sanna Marin Biography given below mentions education, parents, age, news, political career, and other important details.

Name Sanna Marin Born November 16, 1985 Place of birth Helsinki, Finland Age 36 Years Nationality Finnish Party Social Democratic Party of Finland Office Prime Minister of Finland since 2019 Previous Office Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland Education Tampere University (2007-2012), Tampere University (2017), Prikkalan Yhteislukio (2004) Spouse Markus Räikkönen Children One daughter

Sanna Marin latest news

Recently the 36-year old Prime Minister of Finland found herself amid controversy after her dancing video from a party was leaked on social media.

Sanna Marin, in order to clear suspicions after the publication of a party video footage, took a drug test and tested negative on August 22, 2022. The house party video that circulated on social media had raised questions about whether illegal substances were involved.

Sanna Marin Education, Early Life, Parents, Husband

Sanna Marin was born November 16, 1985 in Helsinki, Finland. She also lived in Espoo and Pirkkala before moving to Tampere. Marin’s parents separated when she was very young; the family faced financial problems and her father Lauri Marin, struggled with alcoholism. After Sanna Marin’s biological parents separated, she was brought up by her mother and her mother’s female partner.

Sanna Marin graduated from the Pirkkala High School in 2004 at the age of 19 years. While studying, she worked in a bakery and as a cashier. Marin graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Administrative Science from the University of Tampere.

Sanna Marin Husband

On January 2018, Sanna Marin and her partner Markus Räikkönen had a daughter. In August 2020, Marin and her partner, who works in communication, married at the Prime Minister’s official residence Kesaranta.

Sanna Marin Political Career

Sanna Marin joined the Social Democratic Party in 2006 and was its first Vice President from 2010 to 2012. In 2008, she unsuccessfully ran for the election to the City Council of Tampere, but stood again and was elected in the 2012 elections.

Sanna Marin became the Chairman of the City Council within months and served from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, she was re-elected to the City Council and first gained prominence after the video clips of her chairing contentious meetings were shared in YouTube.

In 2015, Sanna Marin was elected to the Finnish Parliament as an MP from the electoral district of Pirkanmaa and four years later was re-elected. On June 6, 2019, Marin became the Minister of Transport and Communication.

Sanna Marin Prime Minister of Finland

Sanna Marin in December 2019 was nominated by the Social Democratic Party to succeed Anttii Rinee as the Prime Minister of Finland. In a narrow vote, Marin prevailed over Antii Lindtman. A majority of ministers in her five-party cabinet are women, numbering 12 out of 19 at the time of the Cabinet’s formation. Sanna Marin is also the third female head of government in Finland. After confirmation was given, Sanna Marin became Finland’s youngest ever Prime Minister at the age of 34.

During the Global COVID-19 pandemic, Sanna Marin’s cabinet invoked the State of Emergency in Finland to alleviate the epidemic. When the Prime Minister of Sweden could not attend a European Council Meeting in October 2020 because of his mother’s funeral, Marin stepped in to represent Sweden.

Foreign Policy

In March 2021, Sanna Marin condemned the persecution of ethnic Uyghurs in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. In a new year address at the start of 2022, Sanna Marin stated that Finland had the right to join NATO if it wanted to, and should consider this option. The action, however, caused a negative reaction from Russian Media with some outlets reporting that ‘Moscow was stabbed in the back’.

On May 15, 2022, Finland under the Premiership of Sanna Marin applied for NATO membership, despite the threats from Russia, and on May 17 the Finnish Parliament approved the proposal 188-8.

On May 26, 2022, Sanna Marin also signed a bilateral framework agreement on the rebuilding of Ukraine’s education, after Russian invasion, with the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

On May 31, she also welcomed a deal agreed by European Union leaders to put a ban on more than 90 percent of Russian Oil imports by the end of 2022 to reduce the dependency of European countries on Russia.

Sanna Marin Awards

Sanna Marin was on the list of the BBC’s 100 women announced on November 23, 2020. On December 9 in the same year, she was elected by Forbes to rank 85th on the list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

In 2020, Marin became a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. She was also selected for the cover of Time Magazine’s ‘Time 100 Next’ theme issue, which showcases one hundred influential leaders from around the world.

