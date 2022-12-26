Say “goodbye” to blues, by finding the hidden goose!

Hey folks,

The days are chilling, foggy, and whatnot. Winters can be depressing at times. While the festive season is on, sometimes, our minds need some interesting challenges to get into the “happy” mode.

Why worry when we are here?

Here comes an interesting challenge for you!







Find the hidden goose in the image!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)























Were you able to find the hidden goose?

Here was the goose hiding!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)

Wasn’t this interesting? No, we have charged you enough, so you can enjoy the year's end! Bingo!