Scared of math? Here are some easy-peasy math riddles for you!

Here is an undeniable fact: Math is hard!

Even the ones who scored excellent grades in math have cried behind doors for multiple wrong answers in the same subject.

No matter how intelligent a child is, no one, we repeat, no one gets math right in the one go. And the tiny section that gets it right in the very first go is actually the set of students who are born genius!

Math can be stressful too. Recall your school days. Do you remember the students who were extremely bright in all subjects but flunked in math?

Yes, all subjects could be handled with ease but math required everyday practice.

Math has destroyed millions of final grades and morale.

Math indeed is a tricky subject. Phew!

But who said all math riddles are extremely hard? Today, we bring to you a set of light-hearted, easy-peasy math riddles that you can solve in minutes, if not in seconds.

And oh, we have also provided the answers at the end, making your experience even more effortless.









Math Riddles with Answers!

Math Riddle 1:

When my father was 31 and I was 8. Now he is twice as old as me. How old am I?

Math Riddle 2:

When Peter was six years old, he hammered a nail into his favorite tree to mark how tall he was. Ten years later at age sixteen, Peter returned to see how much higher the nail was. How much higher would the nail be if the tree grew by five centimeters each year?







Math Riddle 3:

What is the value of 1/2 of 2/3 of 3/4 of 4/5 of 5/6 of 6/7 of 7/8 of 8/9 of 9/10 of 1000?

Math Riddle 4:

What 3 positive numbers give the same result when multiplied and added together?

Math Riddle 5:

There are two ducks in front of two other ducks. And, there are two ducks behind two other ducks. There are two ducks beside two other ducks. How many ducks are there?

Now that you have solved all the above-mentioned math riddles, scroll down for the answers!







Answers:

Math Riddle 1:

When my father was 31 and I was 8. Now he is twice as old as me. How old am I?







Answer 1:

The age difference is 23 years, so I must be 23 if my father is twice as old as me.







Math Riddle 2:

When Peter was six years old, he hammered a nail into his favorite tree to mark how tall he was. Ten years later at age sixteen, Peter returned to see how much higher the nail was. How much higher would the nail be if the tree grew by five centimeters each year?







Answer 2:

The nail would be at the same height since trees grow at their tops.







Math Riddle 3:

What is the value of 1/2 of 2/3 of 3/4 of 4/5 of 5/6 of 6/7 of 7/8 of 8/9 of 9/10 of 1000?







Answer 3:

100

Math Riddle 4:

What 3 positive numbers give the same result when multiplied and added together?







Answer 4:

1, 2, and 3







Math Riddle 5:

There are two ducks in front of two other ducks. And, there are two ducks behind two other ducks. There are two ducks beside two other ducks. How many ducks are there?

Answer 5:

4 ducks (in a square)

We can spot the wide grin on your face. These were pretty simple and probably made you realize that even a subject like math can be manageable too.

