SCO Summit 2022: What is the importance of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit for India?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit popularly known as SCO today. This is going to be first-in person SCO summit in two years after the virtual conferences of 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India will be sharing the SCO panel with various countries including Pakistan and China.

What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

Presently known as Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), was founded in 1996 as The Shanghai Five. The multilateral organization was later joined by India and Pakistan in 2017 and decided to admit Tehran as a full member was taken in 2021. SCO holds nearly 30% of the global GDP and 40% of the world's population.

Headquartered in Beijing, the SCO along with top countries like China, Russia, India, and Pakistan also includes four Central Asian Countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

As per reports, the theme for SCO Summit 2022 as mentioned by the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is the removal of trade barriers to improve the relationship between India and Pakistan enmity.

What is the significance of SCO for India?

The SCO meeting for the year 2022 is scheduled to be conducted at Samarkand. Manish Prabhat, Indian Ambassador told ANI, “ Economic cooperation in the SCO is an important question, which will be discussed in the SCO meetings. When we are meeting with Central Asian Countries, we will discuss connectivity to promote trade, investment, and other exchanges between Indian and Central Asian countries.” Simultaneously, the Indian Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines.

The significance of SCO for India can be easily understood with these pointers mentioned below:

SCO will be a platform to focus on the development of start-up companies. Being the third-largest tech start-up globally, India will approach the organization to establish a special working group on innovation and start-ups.

The second move will be to propose a collaboration with interested parties of SCO countries in the field of traditional medicines.

The third and important benefit of the SCO summit is to encourage cooperation in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector in agriculture, energy, education, pharmaceuticals, and information communication technology.

The union of world leaders will also talk about the expansion of tourism in terms of Buddhist connections, the fourth benefit. Also, the SCO Heads of State have already expressed their admiration for India’s joint digital exhibition on Shared Buddhist Heritage, which will commence this month and will next year in February.

A discussion to make a foolproof plan for the upcoming trade and investment promotion program is considered another benefit of SCO Summit 2022. It is believed that the decision to host the SCO Busines Conclave by FICCI on November 23, through sectoral working groups of the SCO Busines Council is a welcome step.

The seventh advantage of SCO Summit 2022 is to focus on practical and targeted steps to connect the past of Central Asia and India to their present and future. The talk between the two countries will pave the way for prosperity and development for both regions.

Another major importance of the event will be the announcement of Indo-Pak collaboration under the ambit of SCO Counter Terrorism Drills. As it will certainly bring good tidings between two uneasy neighbors.

Meanwhile, reports say that India will host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation international summit next year. And in addition, the group can also adopt English as a working language along with Russian and Chinese, after admitting India and Pakistan as active members. This modification ensures smooth communication and ready availability of documentation.