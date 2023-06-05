Seek and Find: Can you find 11 cats in the room in 11 seconds?

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is among the most popular online puzzles used to test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

In this activity, an image is presented before the user which contains a hidden item. That hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc.

The time limit for identifying the hidden item and completing the challenge makes it competitive.

Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Sounds interesting, right?

Then try spotting 11 cats in the room in 11 seconds.

Seek and Find - Find the 11 Cats in 11 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, the users are presented with a room picture in which an elderly lady can be seen knitting while sitting on a sofa.

Your task is to identify the 11 cats in the room within 11 seconds.

The objective of this seek-and-find challenge is to test your attention to detail and observation skills.

Only those with exceptional visual skills can solve the challenge within the time limit.

The cats are present right before your eyes. Look carefully and you can see them.

You need excellent situational awareness and observation skills to spot all the cats.

Have you found the cats?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image one last time to check if you can identify all the cats.

By now you should have spotted half or more than half of the cats.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the all cats within the time limit?

Some of the users with excellent observation skills might have found the cats faster than others.

Those who couldn’t find the cats can stop searching now.

Are you curious to know where the cats are?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find 11 Cats in 11 Seconds - Solution

The cats can be seen scattered across the right and left sides of the picture. All the locations are marked with red circles for easy identification.

