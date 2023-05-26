Seek and Find: Can you find a strawberry in the store in 5 seconds?

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is an online game in which the participants are required to find a hidden object in the picture. It is a good way to test an individual's observation skills and attention to detail.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Do you have an excellent eye for detail?

Let’s find out now!

Seek and Find: You have a high IQ if you are able to spot a ghost among the skeletons in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find - Find Strawberry in Store in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, a lady can be seen shopping for groceries in a store.

But that is not what you should be looking for.

Hiding in the store is a strawberry and the challenge for you is to spot the strawberry in 5 seconds.

The purpose of this puzzle is to test how attentive and detail-oriented you are. It is an excellent test of your ability to observe things.

Only those with exceptional visual skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

Have you found the strawberry hiding in the store?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The strawberry is present right before your eyes, but the way it has blended in the image makes it difficult to spot at first glance.

Did you spot the strawberry now?

Focus on the image to check if you can spot anything resembling a strawberry.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the strawberry with your sharp eyesight.

Some of you may still be looking for a strawberry.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to know where the strawberry is hiding?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Strawberry in 5 Seconds - Solution

The strawberry is present on the left side of the image. It is tied to the hair of the woman.

