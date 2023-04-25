Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a cat in the wooden logs in 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

Solving these puzzles requires focus and concentration, and it provides a sense of accomplishment for the participants.

Such activities are immensely beneficial in improving observation skills and also act as a stress buster that helps unwind after a long day.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills.

Do you want to test your attentiveness?

Then attempt this quick activity now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the odd fish in the picture in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Cat in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts an outdoor scene in which logs of wood are kept. Hidden in the wooden logs is a cat, and you have 9 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the cat within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the hidden cat.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a book in the picture in 7 seconds?

Did you Find the Cat in 9 Seconds?

Spotting the hidden cat in 9 seconds is a tough ask.

Have you spotted the hidden cat?

No?

Keep looking attentively.

The cat has blended seamlessly into the surroundings making it impossible to detect it at first glance.

Did you spot the hidden cat now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Three…

Two…

One…

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the hidden cat in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the hidden cat by now.

Those still searching for the cat can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Cat in 9 Seconds - Solution

The hidden cat can be found on the right side of the image and its location is marked with a red circle, on close inspection it can be seen that the cat is walking between two wooden logs.

Must Try:

Optical Illusion: Can you spot 7 fighter jets in the skyline in 10 seconds?