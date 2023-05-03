Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in the clock in 4 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing in a picture.

Solving these puzzles requires keen focus and concentration, and provides a sense of achievement to the participants once the solution is found.

This activity is immensely beneficial in improving observation skills and acts as a great stress buster.

It is immensely popular among children and adults and regular practice of such challenges can improve cognitive skills.

Would you like to attempt a quick challenge to test your observation skills?

Get started here.

Seek and Find - Find Mistake in the Clock in 4 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a clock face with numbers represented in Roman.

As the title suggests, there is a mistake in the clock picture and you have 4 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with sharp observation skills can spot the mistake in the image within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot where the mistake is.

Did you Find the Mistake in the Clock in 4 Seconds?

The task of spotting the mistake in the clock in 4 seconds is a good way to test how attentive you are.

The best thing about indulging in such activities is that it provides healthy exercise for the eyes and brain which in turn is good for brain health.

Have you spotted the mistake?

No?

Keep looking, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Did you spot the mistake now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the mistake successfully?

It was right in front of you the whole time.

We believe most of you might have spotted it by now.

Congratulations!

Some people are still looking for the mistake. You can stop searching and check out the solution below.

Find the Mistake in Clock in 4 Seconds - Solution

If you look carefully, you can see that the hour sign for the 9th and 11th hours has changed their positions which makes the clock set up incorrect.

