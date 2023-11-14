Shreyas Iyer Stats 2023: One of the biggest prospects in Indian cricket currently is Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai-born cricketer is a right-handed top-order batsman. Iyer is among the most promising players in India at present and has played in all international cricket formats. He particularly excels in T20 and ODI cricket. Shreyas Iyer is known for his versatility and explosiveness. He can bat at any order and has an affinity for hitting huge sixes. Iyer is also an accomplished leader, having led the Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020.

Iyer battled back problems for the most part of 2023 but was included in the ODI World Cup squad. Iyer silenced his doubters with incredible consistency and even hit a century in the final league game against Netherlands. He scored four 50s and finished among the top 10 run-scorers of the tournament. Today, we take a look at Shreyas Iyer’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Shreyas Iyer Stats and Key Achievements Shreyas Iyer is often considered the future of Indian cricket. He is a brilliant batsman and has experience captaining teams in the IPL too. He comes out to bat in the top order and is known for his explosive playing style. He has amassed a good record, scoring nearly 4000 runs in all formats of cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Mat 10 56 49 Inns 16 51 45 NO 1 6 11 Runs 666 2222 1043 HS 105 128* 74* Ave 44.4 49.37 30.67 BF 1012 2235 767 SR 65.81 99.41 135.98 100s 1 4 0 50s 5 17 7 4s 80 208 85 6s 14 53 42 Ct 12 24 14 Shreyas Iyer ODI World Cup Stats 2023 Batting Innings 9 Not Outs 3 Aggregate 421 Highest Score 128* Average 70.17 50s 3 100s 1 Ducks 1 Scoring Rate 106.58 Opened Batting 0 Catches 5 Shreyas Iyer Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match) Shreyas Iyer has scored 5 international centuries - 1 in Test and 4 in ODI Cricket. Shreyas Iyer Total Runs Shreyas Iyer has scored 3931 runs in total in International Cricket.