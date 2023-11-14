Quick Links

Shreyas Iyer records: Check the key highlights of Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer's career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer Stats 2023: One of the biggest prospects in Indian cricket currently is Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai-born cricketer is a right-handed top-order batsman. Iyer is among the most promising players in India at present and has played in all international cricket formats. He particularly excels in T20 and ODI cricket.

Shreyas Iyer is known for his versatility and explosiveness. He can bat at any order and has an affinity for hitting huge sixes. Iyer is also an accomplished leader, having led the Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020.

Iyer battled back problems for the most part of 2023 but was included in the ODI World Cup squad. Iyer silenced his doubters with incredible consistency and even hit a century in the final league game against Netherlands. He scored four 50s and finished among the top 10 run-scorers of the tournament.

Today, we take a look at Shreyas Iyer’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Shreyas Iyer Stats and Key Achievements

Shreyas Iyer is often considered the future of Indian cricket. He is a brilliant batsman and has experience captaining teams in the IPL too. He comes out to bat in the top order and is known for his explosive playing style. He has amassed a good record, scoring nearly 4000 runs in all formats of cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

10

56

49

Inns

16

51

45

NO

1

6

11

Runs

666

2222

1043

HS

105

128*

74*

Ave

44.4

49.37

30.67

BF

1012

2235

767

SR

65.81

99.41

135.98

100s

1

4

0

50s

5

17

7

4s

80

208

85

6s

14

53

42

Ct

12

24

14

Shreyas Iyer ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting

Innings

9

Not Outs

3

Aggregate

421

Highest Score

128*

Average

70.17

50s

3

100s

1

Ducks

1

Scoring Rate

106.58

Opened Batting

0

Catches

5

Shreyas Iyer Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Shreyas Iyer has scored 5 international centuries - 1 in Test and 4 in ODI Cricket.

Shreyas Iyer Total Runs

Shreyas Iyer has scored 3931 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

10

56

49

Inns

16

51

45

Runs

666

2222

1043

Shreyas Iyer Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Shreyas Iyer is 105 in test cricket, 128* in ODI, and 74* in T20I.

