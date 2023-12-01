Who is Shubman Gill?
Shubman Gill, otherwise known to the world, as the emerging Prince of Cricket, has already made a name in the world of cricket despite his age. The 24-year-old charming cricketer is currently ranked as the No. 1 ODI batsman. He is considered to be one of the best batsmen in the modern cricket world by fans as well as experts.
At the young age of 24, he has amassed a huge fan following and wealth. As of 2023, Shubman Gill’s net worth is ₹32 crores.
Shubman Gill
Net Worth:
32 crores INR
Salary:
3 crores INR
Date of Birth:
September 8, 1999
Age:
24 Yrs
Height:
6 ft 1 in (185cm)
Nationality:
Indian
Shubman Gill Net Worth 2023
Shubman Gill’s net worth in Indian Rupees (INR) is ₹32 crores. It is roughly equivalent to $3 million. Gill’s net worth primarily comes from playing domestic and international cricket league matches. He also receives a salary from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the governing body of Indian cricket.
Shubman Gill Salary and Earning Assets
Apart from his salary, Shubman Gill earns a substantial amount of money from brand endorsements. Here is a breakdown of his salary and earning assets:
- BCCI Grade B Salary- ₹3 crores
- Cricket League - ₹8 crores
- T20- ₹3 lakh
- ODI- ₹6 lakh
- Test- ₹15 lakh
Here is a list of the known brands endorsed by this suave cricketer:
- Casio
- Bajaj Allianz
- TATA Capital
- Beat XP
- Engage
- Muscle Blaze
- Fiama Men
- The Sleep Company
- SEAT
- Gillette
- Acko
- BaharatPe
- My 11 Circle
- Wings
All of the brands mentioned in the list above pay a hefty amount of money to Gill for advertising and promotion.
Shubman Gill Net Worth Current Updates
Shubman Gill’s net worth in 2023 is ₹32 crores.
- He voiced the Indian Spider-Man, Pravtir Prabhakar in the recent film, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU, owned by Disney, is one of the biggest media franchises in the world.
- In the recently concluded, ICC ODI Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian Cricket Team wound up as the runner-up. They were awarded USD 2 million.
Shubman Gill Records and Stats
- Shubman Gill debuted in One-Day International Cricket in 2019 and holds the record for being the youngest cricketer to score a double century.
- He made his T20 International debut in 2023 and holds the record for the highest score by an Indian in the format.
- Shubman Gill is the fastest player to score 2000 runs (38 innings) in the history of ODI cricket.
Here are his stats:
Shubman Gill Houses and Real Estate Properties
With a net worth of INR 32 crores, Shubhman Gill has a number of real estate properties to his name. He owns a gorgeous house in Firozpur, Punjab and has several other properties in different parts of the country. However, the information is sensitive and not available in the public domain.
Shubman Gill Cars
Gill owns a Range Rover SUV and a Mahindra Thar. He might also have other cars in his garage.
Some Quotes by Shubman Gill
Here are some of the most inspiring quotes said by cricket icon, Shubman Gill:
- “Each and every practice session counts and matters. Before every practice session you should know why are you going for practice, and what is your aim and that is what I to do – have purposeful practice sessions.”
- “The key to maintaining consistency for me is to have consistency in everything. That is having consistency in your diet, work, practice sessions, and training sessions. All of that combined over a period of time makes you consistent (on the field).”
- “If you are improving on your fitness, you won’t know, but there will be reflexes, there will be other things which are growing and that helps you when you’re batting.”
- “Now with me being among the other international players, it’s just more opportunity to me, express more as a player and as a cricketer and I feel it adds more responsibility to me and how I wanna express myself as a player in this lovely game that we all know as cricket.”
- “Between Messi and Ronaldo, I admire Messi for his passion and the physical disorder he had to overcome to get here. It’s astonishing to see the kind of career he has had despite his physique.”
