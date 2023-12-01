Who is Shubman Gill? Shubman Gill, otherwise known to the world, as the emerging Prince of Cricket, has already made a name in the world of cricket despite his age. The 24-year-old charming cricketer is currently ranked as the No. 1 ODI batsman. He is considered to be one of the best batsmen in the modern cricket world by fans as well as experts.

At the young age of 24, he has amassed a huge fan following and wealth. As of 2023, Shubman Gill’s net worth is ₹32 crores. Shubman Gill Net Worth: 32 crores INR Salary: 3 crores INR Date of Birth: September 8, 1999 Age: 24 Yrs Height: 6 ft 1 in (185cm) Nationality: Indian Shubman Gill Net Worth 2023 Shubman Gill’s net worth in Indian Rupees (INR) is ₹32 crores. It is roughly equivalent to $3 million. Gill’s net worth primarily comes from playing domestic and international cricket league matches. He also receives a salary from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the governing body of Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill Salary and Earning Assets Apart from his salary, Shubman Gill earns a substantial amount of money from brand endorsements. Here is a breakdown of his salary and earning assets: BCCI Grade B Salary- ₹3 crores

Cricket League - ₹8 crores

T20- ₹3 lakh

ODI- ₹6 lakh

Test- ₹15 lakh Here is a list of the known brands endorsed by this suave cricketer:

Casio

Bajaj Allianz

TATA Capital

Beat XP

Engage

Muscle Blaze

Fiama Men

The Sleep Company

SEAT

Gillette

Acko

BaharatPe

My 11 Circle

