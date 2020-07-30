Sonu Sood Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Wife, Net Worth, Acting Career and Movies
Sonu Sood is an Indian film actor who rose to fame for playing the role of villain. Amid the global pandemic, he proved to be a messiah for underprivileged people. Today, the reel life villain and real-life hero turn 47.
|Birth
|July 30, 1973 ( Moga, Punjab, India)
|Age
|47 years
|Profession
|Actor, Model, Film Producer, Humanitarian
|Parents
|Shakti Sagar Sood (Father)
|Saroj Sood (Mother)
|Wife
|Sonali Sood
|Children
|Ishant (son)
|Ayaan (son)
|Height
|1.85 m
|Net Worth
|$17 million
Sonu Sood: Birth, Family and Education
Sonu Sood was born on July 30, 1973, in Moga, Punjab, India to Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Sood. His father Shakti Sagar Sood is an entrepreneur while his mother is a teacher. He has two sisters-- Monika Sood, who is elder than Sonu Sood and is a Scientist while his younger sister is Malvika Sachar. He did his schooling from Sacred Heart School, Moga. He did his graduation in Electronic Engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.
Sonu Sood: Personal Life
In the year 1996, Sonu Sood married Sonali Sood and the couple has two sons-- Ishant and Ayaan.
Sonu Sood: Acting Career
In the year 1999, Sonu Sood did his acting debut from Tamil film 'Kallazhagar'. The same year, he was starred in 'Nenjinile'. In the year 2000, he made his Telugu debut with 'Hands Up!'. By 2001, he did two more Tamil films-- Sandhitha Velai and Majunu.
In the year 2002, he did his Bollywood debut with the movie 'Shaheed-E-Azam'. He did many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies and rose to fame in 2005 with the Bollywood movie 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'.
In 2011, he did his Kannada movie debut with the film 'Vishnuvardhana'. In the year 2016, he made his Mandarin film debut with the movie 'Xuanzang'. The same year, he made his Urdu film debut with a Pakistani film 'Ishq Positive'.
He did many Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies such as Super, Ashok, Arundhati, Jodha Akbar, Anjaneyulu, Ek Niranjan, Dabangg, etc.
Sonu Sood: Films
Tamil Movies
|1999
|Kallazhagar
|Nenjinile
|2000
|Sandhitha Velai
|2001
|Majunu
|2002
|Raja
|2003
|Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi
|2005
|Chandramukhi
|2011
|Osthi
|2013
|Madha Gaja Raja
|2016
|Saagasam
|Devi
|2019
|Devi 2
|2020
|Thamilarasan (To be released)
Telugu Movies
|2000
|Hands Up!
|2003
|Ammayilu Abbayilu
|2005
|Super
|Athadu
|2006
|Ashok
|2008
|Mr Medhavi
|2009
|Arundhati
|Anjaneyulu
|Bangaru Babu
|Ek Niranjan
|2011
|Shakti
|Theenmaar
|Kandireega
|Dookudu
|2012
|Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?
|Julai
|2013
|Bhai
|2014
|Aagadu
|2016
|Abhinetri
|2019
|Abhinetri 2
|Sita
|2020
|Alludu Adhurs
Hindi Movies
|2002
|Shaheed-E-Azam
|Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai
|2003
|Kahan Ho Tum
|2004
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero
|Mission Mumbai
|Yuva
|2005
|Sheesha
|Aashiq Banaya Aapne
|Siskiyaan
|Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife
|2008
|Jodhaa Akbar
|Singh Is Kinng
|Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi
|2009
|Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge
|2010
|Dabangg
|2011
|Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap
|2012
|Maximum
|2013
|Shootout at Wadala
|Ramaiya Vastavaiya
|R... Rajkumar
|2014
|Entertainment
|Happy New Year
|2016
|Tutak Tutak Tutiya
|2017
|Kung Fu Yoga
|2018
|Paltan
|Simmba
|2020
|Prithviraj (To be released)
Kannada Movies
|2011
|Vishnuvardhana
|2019
|Kurukshetra
English Movies
|2006
|Rockin' Meera
|2009
|City of Life
|2017
|Kung Fu Yoga
Mandarin Movies
|2016
|Xuanzang
|2017
|Kung Fu Yoga
Urdu Movie
|2016
|Ishq Positive
