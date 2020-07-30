Study at Home
Sonu Sood Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Wife, Net Worth, Acting Career and Movies

Sonu Sood is an Indian film actor who rose to fame for playing the role of villain. Amid the global pandemic, he proved to be a messiah for underprivileged people. Today, the reel life villain and real-life hero turn 47.
Jul 30, 2020 14:21 IST
Birth July 30, 1973 ( Moga, Punjab, India)
Age 47 years
Profession Actor, Model, Film Producer, Humanitarian
Parents Shakti Sagar Sood (Father)
Saroj Sood (Mother)
Wife Sonali Sood 
Children Ishant (son)
Ayaan (son)
Height 1.85 m
Net Worth $17 million
Twitter @sonusood
Instagram @sonu_sood

Sonu Sood: Birth, Family and Education

Sonu Sood was born on July 30, 1973, in Moga, Punjab, India to Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Sood. His father Shakti Sagar Sood is an entrepreneur while his mother is a teacher. He has two sisters-- Monika Sood, who is elder than Sonu Sood and is a Scientist while his younger sister is Malvika Sachar. He did his schooling from Sacred Heart School, Moga. He did his graduation in  Electronic Engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur. 

Sonu Sood: Personal Life

In the year 1996, Sonu Sood married Sonali Sood and the couple has two sons-- Ishant and Ayaan. 

Sonu Sood: Acting Career

In the year 1999, Sonu Sood did his acting debut from Tamil film 'Kallazhagar'. The same year, he was starred in 'Nenjinile'. In the year 2000, he made his Telugu debut with 'Hands Up!'. By 2001, he did two more Tamil films-- Sandhitha Velai and Majunu. 

In the year 2002, he did his Bollywood debut with the movie 'Shaheed-E-Azam'. He did many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies and rose to fame in 2005 with the Bollywood movie 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'. 

In 2011, he did his Kannada movie debut with the film 'Vishnuvardhana'. In the year 2016, he made his Mandarin film debut with the movie 'Xuanzang'. The same year, he made his Urdu film debut with a Pakistani film 'Ishq Positive'. 

He did many Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies such as Super, Ashok, Arundhati, Jodha Akbar, Anjaneyulu, Ek Niranjan, Dabangg, etc. 

Sonu Sood: Films

Tamil Movies

1999 Kallazhagar 
Nenjinile
2000 Sandhitha Velai
2001 Majunu
2002 Raja
2003 Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi
2005 Chandramukhi
2011 Osthi
2013 Madha Gaja Raja
2016 Saagasam
Devi
2019 Devi 2
2020 Thamilarasan (To be released)

Telugu Movies

2000 Hands Up!
2003 Ammayilu Abbayilu
2005 Super
Athadu
2006 Ashok
2008 Mr Medhavi
2009 Arundhati
Anjaneyulu
Bangaru Babu
Ek Niranjan
2011 Shakti
Theenmaar
Kandireega
Dookudu
2012 Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?
Julai
2013 Bhai
2014 Aagadu
2016 Abhinetri
2019 Abhinetri 2
Sita
2020 Alludu Adhurs

Hindi Movies

2002 Shaheed-E-Azam
Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai
2003 Kahan Ho Tum
2004 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero
Mission Mumbai
Yuva
2005 Sheesha
Aashiq Banaya Aapne
Siskiyaan
Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife
2008 Jodhaa Akbar
Singh Is Kinng
Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi
2009 Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge
2010 Dabangg
2011 Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap
2012 Maximum
2013 Shootout at Wadala
Ramaiya Vastavaiya
R... Rajkumar
2014 Entertainment
Happy New Year
2016 Tutak Tutak Tutiya
2017 Kung Fu Yoga
2018 Paltan
Simmba
2020 Prithviraj (To be released)

Kannada Movies

2011 Vishnuvardhana
2019 Kurukshetra

English Movies

2006 Rockin' Meera
2009 City of Life
2017 Kung Fu Yoga

Mandarin Movies

2016 Xuanzang
2017 Kung Fu Yoga

Urdu Movie

2016 Ishq Positive

