Sonu Sood Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Wife, Net Worth, Acting Career and Movies

Sonu Sood is an Indian film actor who rose to fame for playing the role of villain. Amid the global pandemic, he proved to be a messiah for underprivileged people. Today, the reel life villain and real-life hero turn 47.

Birth July 30, 1973 ( Moga, Punjab, India) Age 47 years Profession Actor, Model, Film Producer, Humanitarian Parents Shakti Sagar Sood (Father) Saroj Sood (Mother) Wife Sonali Sood Children Ishant (son) Ayaan (son) Height 1.85 m Net Worth $17 million Twitter @sonusood Instagram @sonu_sood

Sonu Sood: Birth, Family and Education

Sonu Sood was born on July 30, 1973, in Moga, Punjab, India to Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Sood. His father Shakti Sagar Sood is an entrepreneur while his mother is a teacher. He has two sisters-- Monika Sood, who is elder than Sonu Sood and is a Scientist while his younger sister is Malvika Sachar. He did his schooling from Sacred Heart School, Moga. He did his graduation in Electronic Engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.

Sonu Sood: Personal Life

In the year 1996, Sonu Sood married Sonali Sood and the couple has two sons-- Ishant and Ayaan.

Sonu Sood: Acting Career

In the year 1999, Sonu Sood did his acting debut from Tamil film 'Kallazhagar'. The same year, he was starred in 'Nenjinile'. In the year 2000, he made his Telugu debut with 'Hands Up!'. By 2001, he did two more Tamil films-- Sandhitha Velai and Majunu.

In the year 2002, he did his Bollywood debut with the movie 'Shaheed-E-Azam'. He did many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies and rose to fame in 2005 with the Bollywood movie 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'.

In 2011, he did his Kannada movie debut with the film 'Vishnuvardhana'. In the year 2016, he made his Mandarin film debut with the movie 'Xuanzang'. The same year, he made his Urdu film debut with a Pakistani film 'Ishq Positive'.

He did many Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies such as Super, Ashok, Arundhati, Jodha Akbar, Anjaneyulu, Ek Niranjan, Dabangg, etc.

Sonu Sood: Films

Tamil Movies

1999 Kallazhagar Nenjinile 2000 Sandhitha Velai 2001 Majunu 2002 Raja 2003 Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi 2005 Chandramukhi 2011 Osthi 2013 Madha Gaja Raja 2016 Saagasam Devi 2019 Devi 2 2020 Thamilarasan (To be released)

Telugu Movies

2000 Hands Up! 2003 Ammayilu Abbayilu 2005 Super Athadu 2006 Ashok 2008 Mr Medhavi 2009 Arundhati Anjaneyulu Bangaru Babu Ek Niranjan 2011 Shakti Theenmaar Kandireega Dookudu 2012 Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? Julai 2013 Bhai 2014 Aagadu 2016 Abhinetri 2019 Abhinetri 2 Sita 2020 Alludu Adhurs

Hindi Movies

2002 Shaheed-E-Azam Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai 2003 Kahan Ho Tum 2004 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero Mission Mumbai Yuva 2005 Sheesha Aashiq Banaya Aapne Siskiyaan Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife 2008 Jodhaa Akbar Singh Is Kinng Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi 2009 Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge 2010 Dabangg 2011 Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap 2012 Maximum 2013 Shootout at Wadala Ramaiya Vastavaiya R... Rajkumar 2014 Entertainment Happy New Year 2016 Tutak Tutak Tutiya 2017 Kung Fu Yoga 2018 Paltan Simmba 2020 Prithviraj (To be released)

Kannada Movies

2011 Vishnuvardhana 2019 Kurukshetra

English Movies

2006 Rockin' Meera 2009 City of Life 2017 Kung Fu Yoga

Mandarin Movies

2016 Xuanzang 2017 Kung Fu Yoga

Urdu Movie

2016 Ishq Positive

