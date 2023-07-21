How sharp are your eyes? Spot 3 differences in the rabbit pictures within 13 seconds!

Spot the difference puzzles test a person’s ability to find differences between two images that are almost identical. They are a form of visual test puzzle. These games are frequently used to gauge a person’s capacity for observation and problem-solving.

Spot the difference Puzzles can be a tough but enjoyable way to hone your observational abilities. It is also great for unwinding and reducing stress. So, if you are having a bad day or are looking for a way to challenge yourself and hone your visual skills, and attention to detail, then try a spot the difference puzzle. Luckily, we have a cute one prepared for you today. Shall we begin?

Spot 3 differences in 13 seconds

Source: Brain Gym International

The above are two identical images of a rabbit in a garden of carrots. Our adorable little rabbit is hiding behind a basket full of carrots, overlooking the ones that are still planted in the garden. Yes, we know that the bunny is a little too adorable, but do not deviate from the problem at hand. The above two images are identical, except for three differences between the two. Can you find the differences in just 13 seconds? We are counting on you. You know the drill. Go ahead and grab your smartphone and/or smartwatch, and set a timer for 13 seconds. Your time starts now. All the best, guys.

In order to solve this spot the difference puzzle, you will need to be observant and analyze each part of the image really carefully. The puzzle we have chosen for you today is relatively easier to solve than the ones we’d chosen for you earlier. As you already know, we will be providing the solution to this spot the difference puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the three differences between the two rabbit pictures. Take a look:

Source: Brain Gym International

We hope that you liked this spot the difference puzzle. If you did, then you need to try this as well:

You are better than 95% of people if you can spot 5 differences between the panda pictures in 15 seconds!

Only 1% geniuses can spot 6 differences in the Viking picture within 18 seconds!

You have 4K vision if you can spot 5 differences in boy reading book picture within 15 seconds!

We challenge you to spot one difference between the Simpsons’ picture in 6 seconds. Will you fail? Or will you pass?