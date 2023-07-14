Only 1% geniuses can spot 5 differences in the Viking picture within 18 seconds!

There are various tactics to enhance general cognitive ability, including physical activity and puzzle-solving. The act of exercising may eventually become cumbersome, but solving puzzles never does.

You should try to solve at least one spot-the-difference puzzle every single day if you actually want to sharpen your observational abilities and attention to detail. These challenges test your visual acuity because it might be challenging to discern variations between two almost identical images. Try out the spot the difference game we have prepared today if you are curious to see how good your skills are. Shall we get started?

Spot 5 differences in 18 seconds

Source: timvandevall.com

The image above is of a Viking warrior standing on a seaport. You can see a rowboat on the sea with several people onboard; there is also a distant cliff visible in the picture; and there is an eagle flying high in the sky. The two images are almost indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find that there are five differences between them. We are turning this fun game into a fun challenge. You have only 18 seconds to spot all five differences between the two pictures. Are you ready? We hope you are. Your time starts now. All the best!

If you were unable to identify the differences between the two pictures, do not worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the five differences between the two Viking pictures. See them for yourself:

Source: timvandevall.com

