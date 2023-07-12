You’ve got great eyes if you can spot the detective spying on the couple in 4 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are meant to test your observation skills and attention to detail. They often consist of images or patterns that require careful examination in order to identify hidden elements or subtle differences. These puzzles can be a fun and challenging way to improve your cognitive abilities and enhance your ability to spot even the smallest discrepancies in visual information.

While they are sometimes challenging, they are also super fun to solve. These brain puzzles offer a great opportunity to relax and unwind while stimulating your mind in a unique way.

Are you ready for today's challenge? Let’s begin.

Spot the detective in 4 seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the above picture puzzle, you can see a couple out on a stroll. There are two statues beside the couple in this brain puzzle. The couple, though they look normal, are con artists who have been evading the forces for a very long time. However, a great detective is on to them now, and they might not be able to escape this time. The detective is spying on them and is also present in the picture. You have 4 seconds to find the detective. Any second more, and you will lose this challenge.

We have given the solution at the end. If you fail to find the detective in 4 seconds, then you can scroll down and see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the detective:

Source: Pinterest

We hope that you had fun solving this visual test puzzle with us. Here are more like this:

