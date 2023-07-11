Test your vision by finding 6 words hidden in the snowy image within 15 seconds!

Let’s put your ability to pay attention to details and your observational skills to the test with visual test puzzles. These picture puzzles usually contain images or patterns that need close inspection to spot hidden details, items, or people. These puzzles can be a difficult yet fun way to sharpen your cognitive skills and increase your capacity to detect even minute differences in the given visual puzzle.

Even though they can be difficult at times, these brain puzzles are often fun to solve. These mind games provide a wonderful chance to decompress and unwind while also stimulating your mind in a different way. Are you ready for today’s visual test to begin? Let’s get started.

Find 6 words in 15 seconds

The image above shows children playing in the snow. Two children are making a snowman. A little girl and her adorable puppy are making a snowdog. A boy can be seen playing near the wooden fence. Another boy can be seen sledging on a pile of snow that has collected underneath the tree. Now that you have paid attention to the image, look even deeper because there are six words hidden in this picture puzzle, and you have to find them all. As you already know, you only have 15 seconds to spot the hidden words, so make every second count. Best of luck.

If you want to solve this brain puzzle, then you need to observe this image very thoroughly and analyze every aspect of it. Only then will you be able to find the hidden words. But if you fail to find the words at all, then we have the solution to this visual puzzle at the end of the article. Scroll down to see them.

Visual Test Solution

Here are the 6 words that were hidden in this visual puzzle:

FROST

MITTENS

ICE

SNOW

CHILL

BOOTS

We have highlighted every word in the below picture. Take a look:

