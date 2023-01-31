Spot The Difference: Can you spot 3 differences between the two images in 7 seconds?

Spot the Difference: A “spot the difference” activity involves finding the difference between two similar-looking images. Although they appear almost identical, there will be some differences between the two pictures.

To complete the challenge successfully, the user needs to find out all the differences between the two images.

This activity helps in improving the logical and analytical skills of individuals, besides providing fun and entertainment to those who attempt it.

Both kids and adults can attempt this activity. This activity can also be attempted in groups to see who has the best observation skills in the group.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then spot 3 differences between the two images in 7 seconds.

Spot the Difference - Spot 3 Differences in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shown above depicts a washroom scene in which a boy can be seen washing his hands. There are 3 differences between the two images, and you have 7 seconds to find them.

The key to solving this challenge is to pay close attention to the image and find the differences that come to your attention.

Some of the differences can be very easily spotted, while others may require a lot of searching.

How many differences have you spotted till now?

Hurry up; the time limit will be over soon.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot most, if not all, of the differences in the allotted time.

Did You Spot 3 Differences in 7 Seconds?

This activity serves as an exercise for the brain, stimulating logical and analytical thinking by engaging your brain.

To obtain the beneficial results of this activity, the participants should resist their temptations to look for the answers before the time limit.

Now, have you spotted all the differences?

There are only a few seconds left.

The countdown has begun.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit has expired.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Are you curious to find out all the 3 differences?

Then, check out the solution below.

Spot 3 Differences in 7 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

Must Try:

