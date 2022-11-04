Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 14 seconds?

Spot the Difference: This one will be a very interesting activity for those who love solving puzzles. Not only that, it can be a very entertaining activity if you perform in a group.

The activity of spotting the difference is very engaging in nature as it involves finding the difference between two similar looking pictures.

Both kids and adults can participate in this activity. It will be loved equally by them. For kids, it will help develop their logical and analytical thinking, and for adults, it can boost their existing skills.

The spot the difference activity is a good way to test one’s intelligence levels and observation skills.

Let’s get started with a quick spot the difference challenge now.

Spot The Difference - Find 5 Differences in 14 Seconds

Source: Pixabay

The image shown above is a spot the difference image in which two similar looking images are placed side by side, and the challenge for you is to find all the differences between the two images.

In this image, you need to find 5 differences between the two images within 14 seconds.

Look carefully at the picture and see if you can spot the differences in the time limit.

You can see that this puzzle is about two images of a house side by side. The other things that are observed in the image are silhouettes of houses, the front area of the house, and the boundary of the house.

How many differences were you able to spot?

Give your best effort and do not worry, we will be providing the solutions at the end, which you can tally with your solutions.

Spot the Difference - Solution

Here are the differences between the two images: