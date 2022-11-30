Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 23 seconds?

Spot the Difference: How often have you come across two images that are identical at first glance but have differences between them?

Not frequently, we believe.

However, one such activity is causing a stir on the internet, and it is related to determining the difference between the two images. This activity is aptly titled “ Spot the Difference."

In this activity, the user will be shown two identical images, and within a pre-defined time limit, they have to spot all the differences between the two images.

The best part of this activity is that it can be attempted individually to test one’s observation skills and intelligence, while it can also be tried out among groups, where it can reveal the variations among the individuals in a group.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started with this quick spot-the-difference challenge.

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 Differences in 23 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you can see a pond scene in which a frog can be seen looking to feed on flies. The image depicts a frog trying to grab flies with its tongue.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are five differences between them that you need to spot in 23 seconds.

It is difficult to find all the differences between the two images at first glance.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is an effective way to engage your brain and focus on an image for a short period of time.

Have you spotted two or three differences already?

Time will be running out soon.

While some of the differences are immediately noticeable, others are a little more difficult to identify.

How many differences have you noticed?

Hurry up.

We believe some of you have already spotted more than three differences.

Those who have been able to spot all the differences have really great observation skills

Some of you might still be looking for the differences. With regular practice, you can improve your observation skills.

Time’s up now.

Curious to know what the differences are?

Let’s look at the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images.