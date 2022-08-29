Only 1% of people could spot the hidden man within 13 seconds in this optical illusion. Can you?

Find Hidden Man in 13 seconds: There is a hidden man in this optical illusion picture from the 1880s. Can you spot the hidden man? The only catch is you have got 13 seconds to do that.

Optical illusions have become an essential part of pop culture. They provide the thrill of problem-solving and the satisfaction of finding the solution.

For all those wannabe Sherlocks out there, don your investigation cap and see if you are up to this challenge.

You have got 13 seconds to solve this optical illusion test.

Let’s begin.

Spot the Hidden Man in 13 seconds

Take a look at the picture below.

Here, we can see an image of a camel in a desert with minimal vegetation around it. The camel looks alone, but in reality, it isn’t. The man (camel rider) is also present in this picture but is hidden.

Let us tell you that this optical illusion picture has Internet users perplexed since it was released.

Can you spot the man within 13 seconds?

We know it is a daunting task to identify the hidden man in this optical illusion image, and only someone with a high IQ and keen eyesight can crack it.

But don’t get discouraged. Studies have suggested that the more we engage with such challenging puzzles, the more our brain functions tend to improve.

Isn’t that great?

Now, could you spot the hidden man?

No?

Well, try flipping the image upside down and see if that makes a difference.

What about now?

We believe some of you might have spotted the hidden man.

For those who weren’t able to, here’s the biggest clue.

The man is not on the left side of the picture.

Did you see him now?

Great, that was a tough one to find, wasn’t it?

Some of you are still scratching your head, unable to find the hidden man. Not to worry, we have provided the solution below. Scroll below to have a look at it.

In this image, we can see the silhouette of a man next to the plants.

We hope you loved the optical illusion test as much as we loved sharing it. Please stay connected with us for more such exciting stories.