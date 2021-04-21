Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 21st April 2021

Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations with its Static GK and Current Events Quiz. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- ROPAX Jetty Project to come up on which river in Odisha?

A. Dhamra

B. Mahanadi

C. Kolab

D. Brahmani

Ans: A

Explanation: Rs. 110.60 crores ROPAX Jetty Project to come up on river Dhamra in Odisha. It will reduce the travel time from 6 hours to just 1 hour, facilitate the safe movement of passengers and vehicles, and will uplift the socio-economic status of the locals.

What is ROPAX Jetty Project on river Dhamra in Odisha?

2- Who is the CEO of Neuralink?

A. Max Hodak

B. Elon Musk

C. Jeff Bezos

D. Jack Ma

Ans: B

Explanation: Elon Musk is the CEO of Neuralink. Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company that is developing implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs).

3- In which year Neuralink was founded?

A. April 2021

B. November 2019

C. July 2016

D. April 2016

Ans: C

Explanation: Neuralink was founded in July 2016 and was first publicly reported in March 2017.

What is Neuralink?

4- When is National Civil Service Day celebrated?

A. 20 April

B. 22 April

C. 21 April

D. 23 April

Ans: C

Explanation: National Civil Service Day is celebrated on 21 April every year. On this day, civil servants are encouraged for their immense contribution to the nation.

Why is National Civil Service Day celebrated?

5- Which organization has recently developed a SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental Oxygen Delivery System?

A. DRDO

B. Serum Institute

C. ICMR

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas. It can also be used for COVID-19 positive patients.

DRDO develops a supplemental oxygen delivery system for moderate COVID-19 patients

6- Why is Ram Navami celebrated?

A. To mark the birth of Ram

B. Marriage of Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha

C. Ram returned to Ayodhya with Sita

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: Ram Navami is celebrated as a spring Hindu festival on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri which marks the birth of Ram. This year Ram Navami is celebrated on 21 April 2021.

Ram Navami 2021: 11 Unknown facts about Lord Rama

7- What is India's rank in World Press Freedom Index 2021?

A. 148th

B. 142nd

C. 131st

D. 154th

Ans: B

Explanation: India retains 142nd position in World Press Freedom Index 2021 and continues to be counted amongst the most dangerous countries for journalists.

World Press Freedom Index 2021: India’s rank, parameters, and facts

8- Who can donate plasma to COVID-19 patients?

(i) The donor must have recovered from COVID-19 infection two weeks before.

(ii) Between 18 and 60 years of age.

(iii) Haemoglobin count above 8.

(iv) A minimum weight of 50kg.

A. Only (i)

B. Only (i) and (iii)

C. Only (ii) and (iv)

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: The donor must have recovered from COVID-19 infection at least two weeks before and must be in the age group of 18-60 years. Also, the donor must have a haemoglobin count above 8, a minimum weight of 50 kg, and must not be suffering from any transmissible or chronic disease.

What is Plasma Therapy, how it works and is it effective in the treatment of COVID-19?

9- When will the India-European Union (EU) Leaders' Summit be held?

A. 28 April 2021

B. 2 May 2021

C. 22 April 2021

D. 8 May 2021

Ans: D

Explanation: The 16th India-European Union (EU) Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually on 8 May 2021. Earlier, the summit was scheduled in Porto, Portugal.

India-EU Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in May 2021, PM Modi cancels visit to Portugal

10- Which Ministry recently launched the Gender Samvaad event?

A. Ministry of Rural Development

B. Ministry of Home Affairs

C. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

D. Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Ans: A

Explanation: Ministry of Rural Development launched the Gender Samvaad event to generate greater awareness on gender-related interventions under DAY-NRLM across the country and best practices, with a focus on hearing voices from the states and the field. It is a joint attempt between DAY-NRLM and the Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE) to create a common platform to share experiences emerging from this effort.

