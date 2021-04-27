Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 27th April 2021

With our Static GK and Current Events Quiz, we at Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- In Sankrit, Hanuman Means____.

A. King of Apes

B. Disfigured Jaw

C. Bajrangbali

D. None of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: In Sanskrit, Hanu means 'Jaw' and Mana means 'Disfigured'.

2- How many brothers Lord Hanuman had?

A. 5

B. 4

C. 3

D. 2

Ans: A

Explanation: Lord Hanuman had five real brothers, namely, Matiman, Shrutiman, Ketuman, Gatiman and Dhritiman. Lord Hanuman was the eldest amongst them.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: 7 Interesting facts about Lord Hanuman

3- Regarding Academy Awards 2021, who is the oldest Best Actor winner?

A. Anthony Hopkins

B. Riz Ahmed

C. Steven Yeun

D. Gary Oldman

Ans: A

Explanation: Anthony Hopkins (aged 83) is the oldest Best Actor winner for The Father.

4- Who is the first woman of colour to be awarded best director at Oscars 2021?

A. Emerald Fennell

B. Kathryn Bigelow

C. Chloé Zhao

D. Frances McDormand

Ans: C

Explanation: Chloé Zhao becomes the first woman of colour to be awarded best director for Nomadland, and the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow.

5- At the 93rd Academy Awards, which film won the Oscar for Best Picture?

A. The Father

B. Minari

C. Sound of Metal

D. Nomadland

Ans: D

Explanation: Nomadland won three Oscars at Academy Awards 2021, including Best Picture.

Academy Awards 2021: Highlights and the complete list of winners

6- Who is the 48th Chief Justice of India?

A. Justice Ranjan Gogoi

B. Justice SA Bobde

C. Justice NV Ramana

D. Justice Dipak Misra

Ans: C

Explanation: Justice NV Ramana is the current and 48th Chief Justice of India. He succeeded former CJI SA Bobde who retired on 23 April 2021.

7- When will CJI NV Ramana retire?

A. 26 August 2022

B. 26 August 2024

C. 13 May 2023

D. 26 May 2022

Ans: A

Explanation: CJI NV Ramana who took oath as the 48th CJI of India on 24 April 2021 will serve the position till his retirement on 26 August 2022.

Justice NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

8- The post of MD and CEO or WTD of a bank cannot be held by the same person for a period_____?

A. 10 years

B. 5 years

C. 15 years

D. 12 years

Ans: C

Explanation: As per the latest guidelines issued by the RBI, the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Economic Officer (CEO) or Whole Time Director (WTD) of a bank cannot be held by the same incumbent for more than 15 years. It is to be noted that these guidelines do not apply to the foreign banks that are operating as branches in India.

RBI issues guidelines regarding the term of bank MDs, CEOs

9- A tragic wildfire has broken out in which Indian state?

A. Assam

B. Arunachal Pradesh

C. Kerala

D. Mizoram

Ans: D

Explanation: On 25 April 2021, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga informed via Twitter that numerous wildfires have razed several settlements across the state. PM Modi took stock of the aforementioned situation and two Mi-17V5 helicopters of IAF have been deployed in Lunglei district and its adjoining areas to douse the major fire.

Mizoram Wildfire News: IAF deploys two Mi-17V5 helicopters with Bambi Bucket to douse the forest fire

10- Which country has recently lifted the ban on vaccine raw materials export to India?

A. United States

B. United Kingdom

C. Germany

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: The United States has recently lifted the ban on vaccine raw materials export to India.

US lifts export ban on raw materials for COVID-19 vaccine; UK, EU also lend support

Play daily Quiz based on static events and current events here