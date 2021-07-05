Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 5th July 2021

Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of various government and competitive examinations with its Static GK and Current Events Quiz. Take a look at the Questions and the explanations listed below.

Choose the correct statement about Interim Budget

i) It includes tax regime changes also

ii) It has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and then passed

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Interim Budget includes tax regime changes to be made by the Government of India and it has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha to be passed.

Which of the following can be passed by Lok Sabha without discussion

Interim Budget Vote on account Regular Budget Money Bill

Ans. b

Explanation: A Vote-On-Account is treated as a formal matter so it can be passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion

Who is known as the Father of Paralympics?

Sir Ludwig Guttman Ashtani Fortson Sir Luttman None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Sir Ludwig Guttman is the 'father of the Paralympics and is credited as the man responsible for the Paralympic Games.

Which of the following is true about the Xian H-20 Stealth Bomber

i) It is the first dedicated bomber developed by China

ii) It cannot dodge the 'detect and disable radar' capability of Rafale

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: H-20 strategic stealth bomber is the first dedicated bomber developed by China.It can carry heavy payloads that can dodge the 'detect and disable radar' effect of Rafale aircraft.

When is World UFO Day observed?

4th July 2nd July 1st July 10th July

Ans. b

Explanation: World UFO Day is observed on 2 July to commemorate the supposed UFO crash of Roswell UFO incident in 1947.

Who is EURO 2020's lucky mascot?

Skilzy Pinocchio Berni Peno

Ans. a

Explanation: The official mascot UEFA EURO 2020 is Skillzy.

Where has Princess Diana’s statue been unveiled in July 2021?

Buckingham Palace Kensington Palace Windsor Palace Big Ben

Ans. b

Explanation: On her 60th birthday, Princess Diana’s statue was unveiled in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace.

When was Swami Vivekananda born?

January 12, 1882 January 12, 1863 January 12, 1887 January 12, 1865

Ans. b

Explanation: Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. On this day, he was born at 6.33 minutes and 33 seconds exactly.

On whose birth anniversary is National Youth Day observed?

Mahatma Gandhi Stalin Swami Vivekananda Vallabh Bhai Patel

Ans. c

Explanation: It's on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda when the Youth Day is observed

World's first speed limit law was imposed?

USA France Great Britain Australia

Ans. c

Explanation: In 1865, world's 1st-speed limit law was created by Great Britain

