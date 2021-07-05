Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 5th July 2021
- Choose the correct statement about Interim Budget
i) It includes tax regime changes also
ii) It has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and then passed
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: Interim Budget includes tax regime changes to be made by the Government of India and it has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha to be passed.
- Which of the following can be passed by Lok Sabha without discussion
- Interim Budget
- Vote on account
- Regular Budget
- Money Bill
Ans. b
Explanation: A Vote-On-Account is treated as a formal matter so it can be passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion
- Who is known as the Father of Paralympics?
- Sir Ludwig Guttman
- Ashtani Fortson
- Sir Luttman
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: Sir Ludwig Guttman is the 'father of the Paralympics and is credited as the man responsible for the Paralympic Games.
- Which of the following is true about the Xian H-20 Stealth Bomber
i) It is the first dedicated bomber developed by China
ii) It cannot dodge the 'detect and disable radar' capability of Rafale
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: H-20 strategic stealth bomber is the first dedicated bomber developed by China.It can carry heavy payloads that can dodge the 'detect and disable radar' effect of Rafale aircraft.
- When is World UFO Day observed?
- 4th July
- 2nd July
- 1st July
- 10th July
Ans. b
Explanation: World UFO Day is observed on 2 July to commemorate the supposed UFO crash of Roswell UFO incident in 1947.
- Who is EURO 2020's lucky mascot?
- Skilzy
- Pinocchio
- Berni
- Peno
Ans. a
Explanation: The official mascot UEFA EURO 2020 is Skillzy.
- Where has Princess Diana’s statue been unveiled in July 2021?
- Buckingham Palace
- Kensington Palace
- Windsor Palace
- Big Ben
Ans. b
Explanation: On her 60th birthday, Princess Diana’s statue was unveiled in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace.
- When was Swami Vivekananda born?
- January 12, 1882
- January 12, 1863
- January 12, 1887
- January 12, 1865
Ans. b
Explanation: Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. On this day, he was born at 6.33 minutes and 33 seconds exactly.
- On whose birth anniversary is National Youth Day observed?
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Stalin
- Swami Vivekananda
- Vallabh Bhai Patel
Ans. c
Explanation: It's on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda when the Youth Day is observed
- World's first speed limit law was imposed?
- USA
- France
- Great Britain
- Australia
Ans. c
Explanation: In 1865, world's 1st-speed limit law was created by Great Britain
