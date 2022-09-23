Stranger Things Optical Illusion Test: Can you see Eleven of Netflix Series with your closed eyes?

Stranger Things Optical Illusion Test: Are you a fan of the famous Netflix Series “Stranger Things”? Then this optical illusion is definitely meant for you! Recently, an optical illusion showing the image of Eleven from Stranger Things has gone viral on social media. An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of anything, be it an object or drawing or picture or sequence of things. Different people can perceive different things from such illusionary images. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Let’s look at one such optical illusion where you can see Stranger Thing’s Eleven Character with closed eyes.

Stranger Things Optical Illusion Test

Image Source: Tik Tok

The above image was created and shared on Tiktok by the handle @rishi.draws. The image is spreading like a wildfire on social media as it has got millions of views.

The creator of the optical illusion, Rishi narrates inside the video that "This week I'm drawing another optical illusion: a portrait of one of my favourite TV show characters. But the catch is you can only see this portrait with your eyes closed." While finishing the drawing, he says that “The portrait, now finished, has a white dot placed in between Eleven's eyebrows.”

He further adds in the video that "I know it sounds crazy, but to make this work, I need you to stare at this dot for 30 seconds then close your eyes. Got it? Now just keep staring at it. You can blink but just keep looking at it - I'll keep track of that for you."

If you want to take this Optical Illusion Test, you simply need to follow the instructions given below:

- Find the white dot inside the image

- Stare at the dot in the image for 30 secs

- Then close your eyes

Can you see Eleven of Netflix Series with your Closed Eyes?

You must have now stared at the image for around 30 secs continuously. After closing your eyes, did the image of eleven appears in your mind? Viewers who saw the clear image of Eleven in this optical Illusion were shocked and flooded the comment section of the video. One of the viewers wrote, "Wow - that was way cooler than I expected". Another exclaimed: "THAT WAS A JUMPSCARE". Some viewers also said that they can see the face of Eleven from Stranger things even with their eyes open.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot Eleven of Netflix Series “ Stranger things” in this optical illusion?

