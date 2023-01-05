These are the world’s top 10 most punctual airlines in the year 2022! Have a look!

Have you ever faced delays with airlines? These 10 flights never gave their customers a chance to complain about delays in the year 2022. Have a look at the list!
Azul Brazilian Airlines tops the list of the best airlines in the year 2022. The airline delivers on-time performance worldwide. Last year, the airline operated approximately 280,000 flights. Out of all these flights, 88.93% of them arrived within nearly 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

 

Here are the top 10 best global airlines, famous for their on-time performance:

 

  1. Azul Brazilian Airlines (279,722 flights).
  2. All Nippon Airlines (162,370 flights).
  3. Japan Airlines (165,981 flights).
  4. LATAM Airlines (451,651 flights).
  5. Delta Air Lines (1,004,684 flights).
  6. Avianca S.A. ( 144,525 flights).
  7. Emirates (137,589 flights).
  8. United Airlines (789,200 flights).
  9. Qatar Airways (152,377 flights).
  10. American Airlines (1,076,100 flights).
