These brain teasers will surely add some moments of fun!
Do you recall those childhood days when you used to read comics or solve brain teasers to sleep? Here are we bringing those times back. Are you ready?
Brain Teaser 1:
What is full of holes but still holds water?
Brain Teaser 2:
There’s a one-story house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture. What color are the stairs?
Brain Teaser 3:
A man who was outside in the rain without an umbrella or hat didn’t get a single hair on his head wet. Why?
Excited about the answers? Check them out!
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
What is full of holes but still holds water?
Answer: A sponge
Brain Teaser 2:
There’s a one-story house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture. What color are the stairs?
Answer: There aren’t any—it’s a one-story house.
Brain Teaser 3:
A man outside in the rain without an umbrella or hat didn’t get a single hair on his head wet. Why?
Answer: He was bald.