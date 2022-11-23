These math riddles are so hard, you might forget to count!

Math is a subject that has never been easy. Ever since we learn to count, we have forgotten to sleep in peace. Numbers can be so exhausting at times that we can make the biggest of mistakes in just the simplest of blunders.

You can spoil the biggest of deals, screw in the toughest of exams, and can sound dumb around many with just a minute number blunder.

But hey, who says that mistakes aren’t good? Mistakes are a part of human life.

Today, we bring to you a compilation of three tough math riddles that may compel you to make mistakes, but you do not need to worry about them. Remember, this is just a five-minute joyful break that you are taking, and not your school math exam!









Math Riddles

Math Riddle 1:

Tom, a salesman, sold twice as many pears in the afternoon than in the morning. If he sold 360 kilograms of pears that day, how many kilograms did he sell in the morning and how many in the afternoon?

Math Riddle 2:

Julie finished ⅔ of a book. She calculated that she finished 90 more pages than she has yet to read. How long is her book?

Math Riddle 3:

Rhea chose a number and divided it by 5. Then she subtracted 154 from the result and got 6. What was the number Rhea chose?









ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Tom, a salesman, sold twice as many pears in the afternoon than in the morning. If he sold 360 kilograms of pears that day, how many kilograms did he sell in the morning and how many in the afternoon?







Answer:

Tom sold 120 kg in the morning and 240 kg in the afternoon.

Explanation:

Let us assume x to be the number of kilograms he sold in the morning.

Next, in the afternoon, he sold 2x kilograms.

Thus, the total x+2x=3x.

In this case, 3x= 360.

x= 360/3

x= 120

Thus, Tom sold 120 kg in the morning.

2 multiplied by 120 is 240 kg. Thus, he sold 240 kg in the afternoon.

Math Riddle 2:

Julie finished ⅔ of a book. She calculated that she finished 90 more pages than she has yet to read. How long is her book?

Answer:

270 pages.

Explanation:

Let us assume x to be the total number of pages in the book, then she finished ⅔ multiplied by x pages.

Next, she has x-⅔ .x=⅓.x pages left.

⅔ . x - ⅓ . x = 90

⅓ . x = 90

x = 270

Math Riddle 3:

Rhea chose a number and divided it by 5. Then she subtracted 154 from the result and got 6. What was the number Rhea chose?

Answer:

800

Explanation:

Let us assume x to the number Rhea chose, next,

x/5 - 154 = 6

x/5 = 160

x= 800







So, how many errors did you make? How many mistakes did you commit?

In case you think math is easy, these math riddles are here to prove you wrong!