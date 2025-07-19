This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 July

Every day has a history behind it. What stories lie hidden in our calendar? So, what happened on July 19? In AD 64, Rome caught fire—Nero's Great Fire raged for six days, destroying half the city.

Centuries later, in 1553, Lady Jane Grey was deposed after just nine days as Queen of England. In 1848, the fight for women's rights began in earnest with the Seneca Falls Convention in New York.

In 1870, France declared war on Prussia, marking the beginning of the Franco-Prussian War. The Paris Métro opened in 1900, and in 1903, Maurice Garin won the very first Tour de France. Fast forward to 1969, Apollo 11 entered lunar orbit—a prelude to man's first moon landing.

In 1980, the Moscow Olympics opened amid a massive boycott. And in 1989, United Airlines Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City, killing 111. In this article, we'll examine each event, explain its significance, and connect it to the present day.