This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 July

Every day has a history behind it. What stories lie hidden in our calendar? So, what happened on July 19? In AD 64, Rome caught fire—Nero's Great Fire raged for six days, destroying half the city.
Centuries later, in 1553, Lady Jane Grey was deposed after just nine days as Queen of England. In 1848, the fight for women's rights began in earnest with the Seneca Falls Convention in New York.
In 1870, France declared war on Prussia, marking the beginning of the Franco-Prussian War. The Paris Métro opened in 1900, and in 1903, Maurice Garin won the very first Tour de France. Fast forward to 1969, Apollo 11 entered lunar orbit—a prelude to man's first moon landing.
In 1980, the Moscow Olympics opened amid a massive boycott. And in 1989, United Airlines Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City, killing 111. In this article, we'll examine each event, explain its significance, and connect it to the present day.
What Happened on this Day – July 19?
64 – The Great Fire of Rome Begins
- On July 19, 64 AD, a massive fire broke out in Rome.
- It lasted for six days and destroyed half the city.
- Many blamed Emperor Nero, though there's no proof he started it.
- Legends say he played music while the city burned.
- Nero used the disaster to rebuild Rome and strengthen his rule.
1553 – Lady Jane Grey Deposed as Queen
- Lady Jane Grey became queen on July 10, 1553, at just 15 years old.
- Her reign lasted only nine days, coming to an end on July 19.
- Her father-in-law, the Duke of Northumberland, made her queen to preserve England's Protestantism.
- Support quickly shifted to Mary Tudor, a Catholic.
- Jane was arrested and sent to the Tower of London.
- She was executed the following year.
1848 – First Women's Rights Convention Begins
- On July 19, 1848, the first women's rights convention started in Seneca Falls, New York.
- About 200 women gathered to demand equal rights.
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton read the "Declaration of Sentiments".
- It listed injustices against women, including a lack of voting rights.
- The event marked the start of the U.S. women's rights movement.
- One famous resolution demanded the right to vote.
1870 – France Declares War on Prussia
- On July 19, 1870, France declared war on Prussia.
- This started the Franco-Prussian War.
- The war ended in defeat for France.
- It led to the fall of Napoleon III.
- It also helped unify Germany under Prussian leadership.
1900 – Paris Metro Opens
- On July 19, 1900, the first Paris Metro line opened to the public.
- It ran between Porte de Vincennes and Porte Maillot.
- The Metro became one of the world's most famous transit systems.
- It was launched during the Paris World's Fair.
1903 – First Tour de France Ends
- The first Tour de France bicycle race ended on July 19, 1903.
- Maurice Garin won the race.
- The race started on July 1 and covered 2,428 kilometres.
- The Tour de France became the world's most famous cycling race.
1942 – George Washington Carver Begins Work with Henry Ford
- On July 19, 1942, Carver arrived in Michigan to work with Henry Ford.
- They worked on using plants to create materials for cars.
- Carver was a famous African American scientist and inventor.
- He believed in sustainable farming and the use of clean energy.
1943 – America Bombs Rome in World War II
- On July 19, 1943, U.S. planes bombed rail yards in Rome.
- The goal was to weaken Italy's war efforts.
- Civilians were warned through leaflets before the bombing.
- The attack damaged transport systems but also caused civilian deaths.
1952 – UFOs Spotted Over Washington, D.C.
- On July 19, 1952, air traffic controllers detected unusual objects on their radar screens.
- Lights were seen flying over the White House and the Capitol.
- Jet fighters were sent to intercept, but the UFOs vanished.
- The government stated that temperature fluctuations in the air were the cause.
- The sightings returned a week later, sparking more reports.
1956 – U.S. Withdraws Aid for Egypt's Aswan Dam
- On July 19, 1956, the U.S. cancelled its offer to help Egypt build the Aswan Dam.
- This upset Egyptian President Nasser.
- As a result, Egypt turned to the Soviet Union for help.
- The move led to tensions and contributed to the escalation of the Suez Crisis.
1969 – Apollo 11 Enters Moon Orbit
- On July 19, 1969, Apollo 11 reached orbit around the Moon.
- Astronauts aboard were Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins.
- They prepared to land on the Moon the next day.
- This mission led to the first moonwalk in human history.
1980 – Moscow Olympics Open Amid Boycott
- On July 19, 1980, the Summer Olympics opened in Moscow.
- Over 60 countries, including the U.S., boycotted the event.
- The boycott was a protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
- Only 80 countries took part in the games.
1989 – United Airlines Flight 232 Crashes
- On July 19, 1989, Flight 232 crash-landed in Sioux City, Iowa.
- The plane had an engine failure and lost hydraulic control.
- The crew successfully guided the plane to the airport.
- Of 296 people on board, 111 died and 185 survived.
- The crew were praised for their bravery and quick thinking.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 19?
July 19 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
1834 – Edgar Degas
- French painter known for his studies of ballerinas and movement.
- Used light, shadow, and everyday moments in his art.
- A key figure in the Impressionist movement.
1947 – Brian May
- Lead guitarist and co-founder of the band Queen.
- Also an astrophysicist and songwriter.
- Knighted for his contributions to music and science.
1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch
- English actor known for playing Sherlock Holmes.
- Also starred in "The Imitation Game" and as Doctor Strange in Marvel films.
- Known for his deep voice and dramatic range.
Notable Deaths on July 19
- Petrarch (1304–1374): Italian scholar and poet, an early humanist.
- Mary Boleyn (1499–1543): English noblewoman and sister of Anne Boleyn.
- Matthew Flinders (1774–1814): Explorer who charted much of Australia.
- Agustín de Iturbide (1783–1824): First Emperor of independent Mexico.
- Margaret Fuller (1810–1850): Prominent American feminist and writer.
- Syngman Rhee (1875–1965): First President of South Korea.
- James Garner (1928–2014): American actor known for Maverick and The Rockford Files.
- Rutger Hauer (1944–2019): Dutch actor famed for Blade Runner.
