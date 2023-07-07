Threads is not available in Europe. Why so?

Instagram recently brought forward its new social media platform, Threads on July 6. It is seen as the most robust competitor to Twitter. On the very first day of the launch, a record of 50 million users was hit by the application.

However, Europe entirely does not use Threads. Why so?

Can people across Europe access Threads?

No. People from Europe cannot access Threads. Many features of Threads are similar to Twitter, and this fact has attracted several issues of controversies, and falling revenues. This has led tech companies to think of potential replacements. Instagram is popular for being an application of mainly visual content, Threads by Instagram are different.

However, in Europe, the situation is not like it is there in the rest of the world. Europe will be able to see the roll-out of Threads only after Meta decides to do so. Matt Pollard, Meta's spokesperson made a statement saying that the company has not made Threads accessible for Europe because of upcoming regulatory uncertainty.

This means that Meta is expecting some clarity from the European body in charge that regulates such applications. The application seeks approval from European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, so that Meta can release Threads in the EU nations.

The need for the approval

In March 2022, a law was passed in the EU Parliament, known as the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA is seen as one of the most heavy-duty data and privacy protection laws in the entire world. The main aim of the law is to limit the influence of huge tech companies and balance the regulation for other companies as well. This, therefore, affects the quality of experiences and users' choice exercised online.

