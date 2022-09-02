Tibetan Democracy Day: Know The History And Significance Here

Tibetan Democracy Day: September 2 may be a normal date for the world but for Tibet, it is a landmark day. On this date, the Tibetan Democratic System in exile took birth. The system oversees around 1 lakh refugees around the globe.

Its most important part is the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government in exile in Dharamshala.







The History

Around 60 years ago, the Tibetan government-in-exile was established in Dharamshala on September 2, and that's how Tibetan Democracy Day gained its importance.

This time, on Friday, Tibetan refugees all around the globe will celebrate the 62nd Tibetan Democracy Day, widely called Mangsto Duchen, wearing their traditional Chupa, under the photo of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan Democracy Day, or the Mangsto Duchen as the community calls it, marks the very beginning of the Tibetan democratic system in exile. The Central Tibetan Administration, though, has still not gained any official recognition by any nation.

Working Of The Central Tibetan Administration, The Tibetan Government In-exile







Based in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), holds a branch office in all the Tibetan settlements present in India or any other country.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) successfully runs seven departments, viz. Home, Education, Information and International Relations, Religion and Culture, Finance, Health, and Security, under the incumbent President, Penpa Tsering. The election of the president is done directly, every five years.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile is the Central Tibetan Administration's highest legislative body.

It consists of 45 members. Ten members are elected from every traditional province of Tibet, including U-Tsang, Dhomev, and Dhotoe. Two representatives from each of the schools of Tibetan Buddhism and two members from each of the Tibetan communities in Europe and North America. It also comprises one representative each from Asia and Australia (not including Nepal, Bhutan, and India).







Who Can Vote In The Tibetan Democratic System?

All Tibetans above 18 years of age and having their Green Book, which is the official document of identity, are entitled to register on the voters' list and vote.

Major Milestones Touched By The Tibetan Democratic System







In 1959, Tibetans in huge numbers, around thousands, were obliged to flee their home. A year later in 1960, on September 2, the Tibetan Democratic System was inaugurated, with its very first elected members of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile taking their oaths in Bodh Gaya.

After 2 years of the inauguration, viz in 1963, the Dalai Lama enacted the Tibetan Constitution. The Constitution was formulated based on universal values and the philosophy and ideals of democracy. Soon after this, women representatives of the system also came to the forefront and got elected for the first time.

In the year 1975, the founding day of the Tibetan democracy was declared to fall on September 2, by Kashag, the chief body of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The year 1991 saw the adoption of the Charter of Tibetans in exile. The Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission too was established in the following year.

An essential landmark event for the Tibetan Democratic System was when the Dalai Lama declared that he would assume the position of semi-retirement. Next, he called for the very first direct election of the executive head of the CTA, Kalön Tripa.

In 2011, approximately ten years after the event, His Holiness handed over the executive and political powers he had to Sikyong, also called the CTA's President.

India's Official Take Towards The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)

India respects the Dalai Lama as an admirable religious leader. However, the country denies supporting any political activities by Tibetans.

The official spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Tenzin Lekshay, expressed, “ It does not recognize any separate government of Tibet functioning in India".

Despite this, the CTA has been maintaining strong relations with many countries over the years.

Tibetan refugees all around the world consider the CTA as their legitimate government.

Lobsang Sangay, the CTA President, was one of the invitees at the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi in 2014. Moreover, in 2017, Lobsang Sangay visited Pangong lake in Ladakh, during ongoing tensions in Doklam.

In 2018, the Indian government sent out a note to “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” of the Center to stay away from events in March-end and early April of 2018 by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the beginning of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama. The government said this was a “very sensitive time” for bilateral relations with China.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) And The Other Countries

As per Lekshay, “The United States is the sole government in the world which is politically upfront in supporting the Tibetan issue. The US supports Tibet on issues like the Policies on Tibet (Tibet Policy Act 2002, and Tibet Policy and Support Act 2020).