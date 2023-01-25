Today In History, 25 January: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 25 January: 2023 is off to a phenomenal start. Barring the cold, the year has brought peace and prosperity to most people. But let’s not fall into the trap of slacking off on acquiring general knowledge.

Learning is a never-ending process, and on that note, we bring you the historical significance of the first month of the year.

Today is 25 January, a seemingly ordinary day at first glance. However, 25th January holds a pivotal place in world history.

Keep reading to find out what important events took place on this day (Jan. 25) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1565, the Battle of Talkota took place between the Deccan Sultanate and Vijayanagara Empire, resulting in the latter’s defeat and the fall of the last major Hindu kingdom in South India.

In 41 CE, Cladius I became the emperor of Rome after the murder of his nephew, Caligula, and took the nation to new heights, conquering areas of North Africa and Britain.

In 1971, American cult leader Charles Manson and three of his followers, who carried out the grisly murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people, were convicted.

In 1971, the union territory of Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of India, with Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar as its first chief minister.

In 1980, Christian missionary and humanitarian Mother Teresa was awarded the Bharat Ratna for her work towards the betterment of the poor.

In 2005, NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover, also called Opportunity, landed on Mars and functioned till 2018.

Sports Events Today

In 1924, the first Winter Olympics in history were held in Chamonix, France. 16 events were organized from five sports but the host country France failed to win a single gold medal.

In 1939, American boxing legend Joe Louis knocked out John Henry Louis in round 1 in only the second World Heavyweight Championship fight between two black boxers.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1949, the first Emmy Awards for best television shows were presented. However, there were only six categories and a limited audience.

In 1961, the Disney animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians was released in the US and introduced fans to the iconic villain Cruella de Vil.

In 1999, the horror film The Blair Witch Project, which sparked the trend of found-footage horror movies, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Important Days

National Tourism Day

National Voters Day

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1947 Al Capone, American gangster who rose to notoriety during the Prohibition era and became one of the most famous figures in the history of organized crime 2 1990 Ava Gardner, American actress known for her lead roles in the films Mogambo, The Barefoot Contessa and The Killers 3 2005 Philip Johnson, American architect who is regarded as one of the best modern architects and designed the famous Glass House in New Canaan and the Lipstick Building in New York 4 2017 John Hurt, veteran English actor known for his distinctive voice and versatility, starring in movies like Alien, Midnight Express and The Elephant Man

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1824 Michael Madhusudan Dutt, celebrated Bengali poet and playwright who is considered a pioneer of Bengali literature and wrote the book “Meghnad Badh Kavya” 2 1882 Virginia Woolf, English writer considered one of the most important modernist authors of the 20th century and wrote the popular books “Mrs Dalloway” and “A Room of One’s Own” 3 1938 Etta James, American r&b singer and entertainer 4 1978 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian politician and former actor-comedian who became the sixth president of Ukraine in 2019 and served during the critical period of the Russian invasion 5 1980 Xavi, Spanish football player and manager who is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time and currently manages his former club FC Barcelona 6 1981 Alicia Keys, American singer and actress who rose to prominence in the early 2000s with her soulful R&B tracks like “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Fallin’” and “Superwoman”

Related | Today in History (24 January)

Related | Today in History (23 January)