Today In History, 5 January: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 5 January: The holiday season is now over, and another wonderful year has arrived. As 2023 continues to chill, literally, it’s time to take a look at the historical significance of the first month of January.

Today is January 5. It appears to be an ordinary winter day on the surface, but 5th January holds a pivotal place in world history.

From the births of the maker of Taj Mahal and the greatest Japanese anime filmmaker to the demise of the inventor of instant noodles, founding of the precursor to Germany’s Nazi party and the discovery of the second dwarf planet in the solar system, many defining events occurred on 5 January.

Keep reading to find out what happened on this day (Jan. 5) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1895, French officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason, publicly stripped, and sentenced to life imprisonment on Devil’s Island, sparking the Dreyfus Affair.

In 1919, Anton Drexler founded the far-right German Workers’ Party, which eventually led to Hitler’s Nazi party.

In 1933, the construction of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco began.

In 1972, American president Richard Nixon announced the Space Shuttle Program, which launched satellites and worked on telescopes and the International Space Station.

In 2005, the dwarf planet Eris was discovered in our solar system.

In 2014, the first successful flight of an Indian cryogenic engine took place with the launch of the communication satellite GSAT-14.

Sports Events Today

In 1993, West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara scored his maiden test century in a match against Australia.

In 2016, 15-year-old Indian schoolboy Pranav Dhanawade became the first batsman to score 1000 runs in a single inning in cricket.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1886, Robert Louis Stevenson’s "Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde" was published.

In 1945, the controversial cartoon character Pepe LePew debuted in Warner Bros.’ "Odor-able Kitty."

In 1953, acclaimed Irish playwright Samuel Beckett’s play "Waiting for Godot" was staged for the first time.

In 1959, American rock and roll singer Buddy Holly released his last record, "It Doesn’t Matter."

In 1973, American rock musician Bruce Springsteen released his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ."

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1066 Edward the Confessor, King of England and the last King from the House of Wessex 2 1762 Elizabeth, Empress of Russia (1741-62) who is known for her peaceful reign marked by zero executions, opposition to Prussian policies and developing infrastructure 3 1939 Amelia Earhart, American aviator and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic 4 1970 Max Born, German physicist and mathematician who helped develop quantum mechanics and optics, winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1954 5 2007 Momofuku Ando, Taiwanese-Japanese inventor known for creating instant noodles and founding the brand Top Ramen

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1592 Shah Jahan, Mughal Emperor of India (1628-58) who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz 2 1874 Joseph Erlanger, American physiologist and neuroscientist who won the Nobel Prize in 1944 for discoveries about nerve fibers 3 1931 Robert Duvall, veteran American actor known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now 4 1932 Umberto Eco, Italian philosopher, novelist and literary critic best known for his novel The Name of the Rose 5 1941 Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese filmmaker co-founder of Studio Ghibli, one of the greatest anime studios of the era. Miyazaki is best known for creating the movies Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke 6 1941 Mansoor Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi and Indian cricketer 7 1955 Mamta Bannerjee, Indian politician and Chief Minister of West Bengal since 2011 8 1969 Marilyn Manson, American metal and rock musician known for his distinctive appearance and songs “The Dope Show” and “Tainted Love” 9 1975 Bradley Cooper, American actor and filmmaker known for the movies, A Star is Born, American Sniper and The Hangover 10 1986 Deepika Padukone, Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood films and is known for starring in Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om and Ram Leela

Also Read | Today in History (4 January)

Also Read | Today in History (3 January)