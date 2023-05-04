Top 10 GK questions on SCO- Take this quiz to know their answers

The SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Summit is a meeting of the heads of state or government of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Founded in 2001, by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization that aims to promote economic, political, and security cooperation among its members. Here is the quiz that will help you gain some relevant insights about the SCO summit.

1. What does SCO stand for?

Shanghai Cooperative Organization Shanghai Coordination Organization Shanghai Collaboration Organization Shanghai Coalition Organization

Answer: Shanghai Cooperative Organization

Explanation: SCO stands for Shanghai Cooperative Organization.

2. How many member countries are part of the SCO?

5 6 7 8

Answer: 8

Explanation: 8 member countries are part of the SC

3. Which country is not a founding member of the SCO?

Russia China India Kazakhstan

Answer: India

Explanation: India is not a founding member of the SCO.

4. When was the first SCO Summit held?

2001 2003 2005 2007

Answer: 2001

Explanation: The first SCO Summit was held in 2001.

5. Which two countries joined the SCO as full members in 2017?

Iran and Turkey India and Pakistan Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Myanmar and Nepal

Answer: India and Pakistan

Explanation: India and Pakistan are the two countries that joined the SCO as full members in 2017.

6. Which country hosted the 2021 SCO Summit?

China Russia Tajikistan Uzbekistan

Answer: Tajikistan

Explanation: Tajikistan hosted the 2021 SCO Summit

7. What was the theme of the 2021 SCO Summit?

Strengthening Trust through Cooperation in the SCO Space Connectivity for Regional Prosperity Building a Shared Future for All Asia and the Future of the World

Answer: Strengthening Trust through Cooperation in the SCO Space

Explanation: The theme of the 2021 SCO Summit is strengthening trust through cooperation in the SCO Space

8. Which country was granted observer status at the SCO in 2021?

Bangladesh Iran Nepal Sri Lanka

Answer: Iran

Explanation: Iran was granted observer status at the SCO in 2021

9. Which other regional and international organizations does the SCO cooperate with?

UN and ASEAN EU and NATO SAARC and GCC NAFTA and OPEC

Answer: UN and ASEAN

Explanation: The SCO cooperates with other regional and international organizations such as the UN and ASEAN.

10. What is the main purpose of the SCO?

Promote economic and political cooperation among member countries Promote military alliances among member countries Promote religious cooperation among member countries Promote cultural isolation among member countries

Answer: A. Promote economic and political cooperation among member countries

Explanation: The main purpose of SCO is to promote economic and political cooperation among member countries







