Out of 16,671 Police Stations in India, top 10 were picked as the country's best Police Stations on the basis of data analysis, direct observation and public feedback to bring healthy competition and to incentivize more effective functioning of Police Stations. Every year, the Government of India selects best performing Police Stations pan India.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted the survey under 'challenging circumstances' in accordance with the guidelines released by the Government.

During the 2015 Conference in Gujarat's Kutch, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Directors General of Police (DGP) and stated that certain parameters must be laid down to grade Police Stations and to assess performance-based feedback.

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah stated that a large number of shortlisted Police Stations in India are located in small towns and rural areas. He further noted that the availability of resources is important but the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel in preventing and controlling the crimes and serving the nation should be of utmost priority.

List of top 10 Police Stations of India 2020

S.No. State District Police Station 1. Manipur Thoubal NongpokSekmai 2. Tamil Nadu Salem City AWPS-Suramangalam 3. Arunachal Pradesh Changlang Kharsang 4. Chhattisgarh Surajpur Jhilmili (Bhaiya Thana) 5. Goa South Goa Sanguem 6. Andaman and Nicobar Islands North and Middle Andaman Kalighat 7. Sikkim East District Pakyong 8. Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Kant 9. Dadra and Nagar Haveli Dadra and Nagar Haveli Khanvel 10. Telangana Karimnagar Jammikunta Town PS

Parameters for shortlisting the Police Stations:

1- Property offence

2- Crime against women

3- Crime against weaker sections

4- Missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies (introduced this year).

How the list was prepared?

1- Based on the above-mentioned parameters, a list was prepared to comprise:

(a) Three Police Stations from each State having more than 750 Police Stations.

(b) Two from all other States and Delhi.

(c) One from each Union Territory.

2- 75 Police Stations were selected for the next round of the ranking process.

3- In the final stage, 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and to identify the techniques of improvement in policing (80% weightage in overall scoring). Other parameters consisted of the infrastructure of the Police Station, approachability of police personnel and the feedback of citizens (20% weightage in overall scoring).

4- Based on these parameters, the top 10 were selected as India's best Police Stations for the year 2020.

The annual ranking of Police Stations recognizes the hard work of our police personnel, encourages them and provides feedback on several aspects such as policing, physical infrastructure, resources, and so forth at the level of Police Stations. The ranking also works as a constant guide for the improvements in the future.

