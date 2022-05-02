How to do UPI transactions without an internet connection?

UPI transactions without Internet: Have you ever gotten stuck while making a UPI transaction because of poor internet connectivity? If yes, then this article will prove to be helpful for you.

You can use UPI in offline mode as well with the help of a USSD code through your phone. For this, *99# was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Modi on 28th August 2014, as part of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna. The government launched the *99# service for all mobile users and supports both feature phones and smartphones.

How to do UPI transactions without the internet?

1- Dial *99# on your smartphone or feature phone with the number that is linked to your bank account.

2- You will now see an interactive menu displayed on your screen that consists of services such as send money, request money, check balance, my profile, pending requests, transactions, and UPI PIN.

3- To send money to someone, enter 1 and tap SEND.

4- Choose the desired option and enter the UPI ID/ phone number/ bank account number of the person you want to send money to.

5- Now enter the amount you want to send along with your UPI PIN.

6- Upon successful transaction, you will be charged a maximum of Rs. 0.50 per transaction for using the *99# service.

It is to be noted that the upper limit of this service is Rs. 5000 per transaction.

What are the features of the *99# service?

1- The service uses USSD as the access channel that supports both feature phones and smartphones.

2- The interactive menu list is easy to navigate.

3- The service doesn't require an internet connection and works on a signalling channel.

4- The service is available 24*7.

5- The service is accessible through a common code *99# across specific GSM operators and mobile handsets.

