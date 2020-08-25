Usain St. Leo Bolt Biography: All you need to know about eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the greatest sprinter of all the time

Usain St. Leo Bolt has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently self-isolating at his home in Jamaica. The world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist got infected after he celebrated his 34th birthday with friends and family without a mask.

Usain St. Leo Bolt is considered to be the greatest sprinter of all the time. Let us know about his life, records and more below.

Usain St. Leo Bolt: Birth, Early Life, Family and Education

Usain St. Leo Bolt was born on August 21, 1986, to Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, in Sherwood Content, Jamaica. He has a brother (Sadiki) and a sister (Sherine). He attended Waldensia Primary School where he became the fastest runner in the school in 100 metres distance.

He later attended William Knibb Memorial High School where he focussed on other sports, but his speed on the cricket pitch grabbed his cricket coach's attention.

In the year 2001, Bolt won first annual high school championships medal and won a silver medal in 200 metres with a time of 22.04 seconds. Pablo McNeil coached Bolt and improved his athletic abilities.

Usain St. Leo Bolt: Personal Life

On May 17, 2020, Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett gave birth to a daughter and named her Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt has a nickname 'Lightning Bolt' representing his name and speed. Bolt is a Catholic Christian and makes the sign of the cross before running a race.

Usain Bolt in his autobiography revealed that he suffered from a medical condition called scoliosis. This has curved his spine to the right, making his right leg 1/2 inch shorter than his left leg. Many researchers have studied his condition and have reached no conclusions whether the asymmetry has helped or hurt Bolt in his sprinting career.

Apart from sprinting, Cricket interests Usain the most. In his childhood, he supported the Pakistani cricket team and admired the bowling of Waqar Younis. While growing up, he became a fan of Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies Opener Chris Gayle, Australian Opener Matthew Hayden.

Apart from cricket, he is also interested in Football and is a fan of Premier League football team Manchester United. He is a fan of Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Usain St. Leo Bolt: Documentary

On November 28, 2016, a documentary film based on the life of Usain Bolt was released in the UK. The title of the documentary was 'I Am Bolt' and was directed by Benjamin Turner and Gabe Turner.

Usain St. Leo Bolt: Awards and Recognitions

1- Usain Bolt won 'IAAF World Athlete of the Year' award in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016.

2- He won 'Track & Field Athlete of the Year' award in 2008 and 2009.

3- He won 'Laureus World Sportsman of the Year' award in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2017.

4- Bolt won 'BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year' award in 2008, 2009 and 2012.

5- He was recognised as 'L'Équipe Champion of Champions' in the year 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2015.

6- He won 'Jamaica Sportsman of the year' award in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

7- He won AIPS Male Athlete of the Year award in 2015.

8- In 2009, he won 'Marca Leyenda' award.

9- In October 2008, he was made a Commander of the Order of Distinction, entitling him to use the post-nominal letters CD.

10- In 2009, at the age of 23, he became the youngest member so far from the 'Order of Jamaica' for his outstanding performance in the field of athletics at the international level. This entitled him to use the post-nominal letters OJ.

Usain St. Leo Bolt: Guinness World Records

Fastest run 150 metres (male) Most medals won at the IAAF Athletics World Championships (male) Most gold medals won at the IAAF Athletics World Championships (male) Most Athletics World Championships Men's 200 m wins Most consecutive Olympic gold medals won in the 100 metres (male) Most consecutive Olympic gold medals won in the 200 metres (male) Most Olympic men's 200 metres Gold medals Fastest run 200 metres (male) Most Men's IAAF World Athlete of Year Trophies First Olympic track sprint triple-double Highest annual earnings for a track athlete Most wins of the 100 m sprint at the Olympic Games The first athlete to win the 100 m and 200 m sprints at successive Olympic Games Fastest run 100 metres (male) The first man to win the 200 m sprint at successive Olympic Games Most Athletics World Championships Men's 100 m win Most tickets sold at an IAAF World Championships Most competitive 100 m sprint races completed in sub 10 seconds Fastest relay 4×100 metres (male)

